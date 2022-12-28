This Hair Regrowth Supplement Is the Key to Keeping Locks “Thick and Healthy,” According to a Doctor

If you’ve ever texted your group chat or mom to ask “what is a normal amount of hair to be losing in the shower?” 1. I’m sorry, and 2. I’ve been there. Between stress, hormonal changes, and now Covid-19, it feels like our bodies can sometimes work against our want for thick hair.

Luckily, we’ve found a number of topical treatments designed to reverse hair loss, with shoppers claiming that the secret lies in these oils, shampoos, and serums. But supplements — which have become so mainstream I can’t not see them when I open TikTok — have remained something of a mystery to me. So I spoke to Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, MD, a double board certified facial plastic surgeon, to learn more about Nutrafol, a celebrity-approved supplement designed to add fullness to thinning hair.

Alyssa Milano took to Twitter this year to share that, after experiencing Covid-related hair loss, Nutrafol was one of the treatments that “helped tremendously” with regaining thickness. And Dr. DeRosa confirmed the brand’s Women’s Balance supplement as a “viable option for hair regrowth,” noting that the “essential vitamins and proprietary blend [help] keep hair thick and healthy.”

Women’s Balance is specifically formulated for women over 45 years of age, and Dr. DeRosa calls vitamin B7, also known as biotin, this formula’s “key” ingredient, explaining that it’s “necessary for maintaining healthy skin, hair, nails, eyes, and the nervous system.” And while biotin might be the star ingredient, it’s the formulation — which includes vitamin A (“essential for cells to grow and repair”), vitamin C (which “increases circulation to the scalp”), and L-lysine (“forms the basic structure of a hair follicle”) — that make this supplement so effective.

On top of a doctor’s stamp of approval, customers have also noted dramatic results — making this supplement an across-the-board favorite. One 67-year-old Amazon shopper, who was experiencing accelerated hair thinning due to both menopause and a surgery, said that they saw new hair all over in just five months. “My hair has never been thicker or fuller and I am thrilled beyond belief,” they wrote, adding, “I do not think I will ever stop taking this supplement.” Another customer saw “new growth and longer hair” in just their second month of use and one other, who started on Nutrafol due to Covid-related hair loss, noted that the loss slowed “significantly” in just a few months.

