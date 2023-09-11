6,000+ Shoppers Just Bought This $14 Nail Strengthener That Works in “a Few Short Days”

I’m a huge fan of gel manicures, but my weak, brittle nails beg to differ. I have a bad habit of picking off my polish, and my nails have certainly seen better days, as a result. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a strengthening solution, and the now-$14 Nutra Nail 5 to 7 Day Growth Treatment is the latest addition to my shopping cart.

The rescue formula is made with hero ingredients, including keratin to strengthen and thicken your nails, calcium to support your nail beds, and collagen to promote long, healthy claws. As a result, the Nutra Nail product stimulates growth while strengthening, moisturizing, and restoring damaged nails. The best part? The treatment is formulated to deliver a noticeable transformation in as few as five days, according to the brand. For best results, massage the strengthener into clean nails and cuticles twice per day until completely absorbed.

As Amazon’s number one best-selling nail growth product, the formula is clearly loved by shoppers — more than 6,000 people purchased it in the past month alone, according to the retailer. One customer who’s a “big time nail biter” said their once “paper thin” nails are now the “longest [they] have ever been” thanks to the strengthener. A second reviewer with “brittle, peeling-prone nails” said it’s “the only product that has worked” for them in the past 10 years, adding that the easy-to-apply formula “absorbs quickly” and is “odorless.”

What really sold me on this specific treatment, though, is how quickly it can transform your nails. One person said their nails were noticeably “stronger” after one week of using the treatment. And, someone else confirmed that “in just a few short days,” it “drastically improved the length, strength and appearance” of their nails. Still on the fence? Take it from one shopper who called it “the best nail growth and strengthener product on the market.”

Be sure to head to Amazon to snag the Nutra Nail growth treatment while it’s still on sale for $14, and browse through more nail care products, below.

