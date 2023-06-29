6 Comfy, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From Adidas, Asics, and More Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Amazon

Whenever I’m in the market for a new pair of comfortable sneakers, the first thing I do is search the reviews section for comments from nurses; nobody knows a pair of shoes better than a medical professional who spends 12-plus hours on their feet. Turns out that right now, many of the most popular, nurse-approved picks are on sale at Amazon for up to 55 percent off. (Score!)

With less than two weeks to go until Prime Day 2023 officially begins, Amazon is offering incredible, sitewide savings left and right. The sneakers section is no exception, and many of the best deals are from top brands, like Adidas, Asics, and New Balance. Below, check out six on-sale pairs of comfortable sneakers — all with a nurse stamp of approval.

Shop Nurse-Approved Sneakers on Sale:

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes

Amazon

Not only are these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers Amazon’s number one best-selling running shoes, but they’re also the highest discount on the list. At just $34 — an entire 55 percent off their original price — the popular sneakers are a steal. They’re designed with cushioned insoles to relieve pressure from your feet, a fabric upper to keep air flowing through, and textured outsoles to keep you balanced and stable. Plus, a nurse confirmed the “lightweight” and “machine-washable” sneakers “provide good support for long days.”

Shop now: $34 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes

Amazon

If Brooks sneakers are good enough for Jennifer Garner, they’re good enough for me. The Ghost 14 running shoes, in particular, are on sale for $90, and they’re available in 38 color combinations. They have soft and lightweight cushioning that’ll protect your feet with every step, as well as a widened platform and outsole to increase your traction and stability in all weather conditions. And, according to a nurse practitioner, the shoes “fit like a glove, offer fantastic support, and at the end of an eight-plus hour day, [their] feet do not hurt.”

Shop now: $90 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Akk Memory Foam Tennis Shoes

Amazon

Available at a more budget-friendly price point, these $37 Akk sneakers have more than 19,000 five-star ratings. The lightweight shoes have memory foam insoles that absorb impact, putting less pressure and stress on your feet. Plus, they’re made from breathable fabric with plenty of ventilation to keep you cool and comfortable. A reviewer, who walks “over 50,000 steps a day as a busy nurse,” said they’re “soft and comfy with good padding.”

Shop now: $37 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Asics Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Supermodels have been wearing Asics sneakers non-stop recently, and you can get the brand’s Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes on sale for 35 percent off right now. They’re made with “enough cushion and support to last [an] entire 12-hour shift,” according to a nurse. The shoes come in 20 stylish color combinations, including both neutral shades and bold brights, so you can stay comfortable and feel cute, too.

Shop now: $49 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoes

Amazon

Another colorful option, the Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoes are on sale for $60, which is their lowest price on Amazon in the past 30 days. In addition to supportive cushioning, these sneakers also have padded lining on the tongue and around the opening to keep your feet comfortable and secure. An emergency room nurse even said the sneakers provide “excellent arch support,” and confirmed their “feet didn’t ache at the end of a pretty rough shift.”

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); amazon.com

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers

Amazon

It wouldn’t be a comfortable sneakers roundup without a pair of New Balance shoes, and the 608 V5 Cross Trainers are on sale for $60. The popular sneakers are made from 100 percent leather, and they have foam inserts for cushioning and support. They’re available in three neutral colors, each with the brand’s “N” logo on either side of the laces. But their true selling point is that a nurse called them the “best work shoes,” adding that they’re “comfortable on day one,” and they “perform and endure well.”

Shop now: $60 (Originally $75); amazon.com