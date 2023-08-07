Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet

Some say they feel like “walking on air.”

Published on August 7, 2023

Slip on Sneakers
With so many comfortable shoe options on the market, there’s no excuse to be struggling in styles that skimp on support. Seriously, there are even easy-to-wear alternatives to your go-to heels. Naturally, I turn to Amazon for the best finds, whether I’m looking for functional athletic shoes or stylish everyday kicks, and the latest addition to my cart is the perfect marriage of both. The Skechers Go Joy sneakers effortlessly blend comfort and cuteness, and they’re on sale for less than $50 right now. 

Made with a convenient slip-on design, the best-selling shoes are great for everyday errands, long walks, and standing work shifts. They have a plush, cushioned insole for a pillowy feel with each step, plus a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool as you’re getting active. Don’t be fooled by their comfort, though, the laceless shoes can be styled with practically anything in your wardrobe thanks to their classic, low-profile silhouette. You can snag the Skechers pair in 31 colorways at Amazon, with prices starting at just $40.    

Skechers Go Joy Sneaker

Amazon Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker Black White

Amazon

As Amazon’s number one best-selling walking shoes with nearly 60,000 perfect ratings, the slip-ons are clearly loved by shoppers — they’re even nurse-approved, according to rave reviews. One nurse with rheumatoid arthritis said their feet “hurt most of the time,” but “these shoes are so comfortable, even after a 12-hour shift.” And, a nursing student who is “constantly on their feet” and “can’t get on board with the look of nurse clogs” called the Skechers sneakers the “perfect nursing shoes” since they’re not “frumpy or clunky.” 

A nurse aide who works 72 hours a week and spends “90 percent” of their shift on their feet even called the popular pair “a god send,” adding that they wear the shoes “every single day.” Healthcare workers aren’t the only fans of the supportive slip-ons, one shopper who walks miles daily called them the “most comfortable shoes ever,” adding that their lightweight design feels like “walking on air.” And, someone else said that they receive “lots of compliments” on the sneakers which “go with everything.” 

Be sure to snag Amazon’s best-selling Skechers Go Joy sneakers while they’re still on sale, and browse through additional colorways, below. 

Amazon Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker

Amazon
Amazon Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker Taupe

Amazon
Amazon Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker

Amazon

