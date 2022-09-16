The Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use Is on Rare Sale This Weekend Only

It’s no secret that we scour the Instagram accounts of our favorite supermodels and celebrities and read all of their interviews to find out more about the products they use on their famous faces. And there’s one completely non-invasive and user-friendly device that has amassed a celebrity fan base: the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid have all used the device, and shoppers say it’s the reason they “no longer need Botox.” And it’s on a rare sale right now.

The skin-tightening wonder uses very low levels of electrical currents to stimulate muscles, causing them to temporarily contract and lift. Over time, the currents running through your muscles train them to tone up while stimulating collagen for a youthful appearance, per the brand. Typically, the Trinity goes for $339, but NuFace is running a limited time Friends and Family sale sitewide through Sunday, which brings the price down to a more manageable $271.

The little device is used not only by the stars we know and recognize, but it’s also in the arsenal of the people who work with them to help them look their best. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen's facialist, Shani Darden, is also a fan. "I love microcurrent. I think it's the greatest thing," Darden told Into the Gloss in 2017. "The handheld works really well — if you use it. I do under my eyes and around my mouth every morning to tighten and train the muscles... But you have to commit to it. A lot of people buy them and they just leave them in the drawer. That won't help you."

Shoppers agree that the NuFace works over time, but several noted that they got an “instant” lift out of their “new best friend,” and another added that they were “floored with the results” and can see that their skin already looks “smoother and tighter.”

Other NuFace devices are also on sale, including the brand’s popular mini version; the NuFace Fix, which helps to plump up lips and further reduce the look of fine lines; and the NuBody, a device that works to sculpt and contour your whole body.

Taking a cue from the celebrities who seemed to have found the fountain of youth, we recommend trying the beloved NuFace Trinity or some of the brand’s other shopper-favorite devices while they’re still on sale through Sunday.

