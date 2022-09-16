The Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use Is on Rare Sale This Weekend Only

Shoppers say they see a noticeable difference after just one use.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use Is on Rare Sale This Weekend Only
Photo:

Getty Images/ NuFace

It’s no secret that we scour the Instagram accounts of our favorite supermodels and celebrities and read all of their interviews to find out more about the products they use on their famous faces. And there’s one completely non-invasive and user-friendly device that has amassed a celebrity fan base: the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid have all used the device, and shoppers say it’s the reason they “no longer need Botox.” And it’s on a rare sale right now. 

The skin-tightening wonder uses very low levels of electrical currents to stimulate muscles, causing them to temporarily contract and lift. Over time, the currents running through your muscles train them to tone up while stimulating collagen for a youthful appearance, per the brand. Typically, the Trinity goes for $339, but NuFace is running a limited time Friends and Family sale sitewide through Sunday, which brings the price down to a more manageable $271. 

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

NuFace

Shop now: $271 (Originally $339); mynuface.com

The little device is used not only by the stars we know and recognize, but it’s also in the arsenal of the people who work with them to help them look their best. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen's facialist, Shani Darden, is also a fan. "I love microcurrent. I think it's the greatest thing," Darden told Into the Gloss in 2017. "The handheld works really well — if you use it. I do under my eyes and around my mouth every morning to tighten and train the muscles... But you have to commit to it. A lot of people buy them and they just leave them in the drawer. That won't help you."

Shoppers agree that the NuFace works over time, but several noted that they got an “instant” lift out of their “new best friend,” and another added that they were “floored with the results” and can see that their skin already looks “smoother and tighter.”

Other NuFace devices are also on sale, including the brand’s popular mini version; the NuFace Fix, which helps to plump up lips and further reduce the look of fine lines; and the NuBody, a device that works to sculpt and contour your whole body. 

Taking a cue from the celebrities who seemed to have found the fountain of youth, we recommend trying the beloved NuFace Trinity or some of the brand’s other shopper-favorite devices while they’re still on sale through Sunday. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Supermodels Say This Skin-Tightening Device Works So Well for Photoshoots, They Need It for Themselves
Supermodels Swear By This Skin-Tightening Device for Photo Shoots (and Personal Use)
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid Both Swear By This Skin-Tightening Device
NuFace Amazon Prime
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and More Celebrities Is 31% Off Today
NuFace Customizable Mini Launch
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr Just Launched a Customizable Version
Jennifer Aniston NuFace
The Face-Lifting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston Is on Sale Again — and Even Cheaper Than It Was on Prime Day
Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale for Up to 50% Off
Hair Serum Jennifer Anistons Stylist Uses to Add Texture and other Customer Favorites are on Sale
The Hair Oil Behind Jennifer Aniston's Textured Locks Is 20% Off — but Only for 2 More Days
The Antioxidant Serum Shoppers Call a “Holy Grail” for “Reducing Fine Lines” is Discounted for Less than 72 Hours
The Anti-Aging Serum Users Call a "Holy Grail" for "Reducing Lines" Is on Sale for Less Than 72 Hours
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
All the Supermodel-Approved Beauty Finds on Sale at Amazon Today
Elizabeth Olsen Uses This Tool to Lift and Depuff Her Skin
Elizabeth Olsen Uses This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Face Tool to Lift and Depuff Her Skin
The Supermodel Approved Anti-Aging Device That Lifts and Firms Skin Just Got a Major Discount
The Home Facelift Tool Celebrities Swear by Is on Sale (but Only for a Limited Time)
THE SPLURGE: This $400 Microcurrent Device Drastically Reduces My Cellulite In Just A Few Sessions
This $400 Microcurrent Device Drastically Reduces My Cellulite In Just A Few Sessions
Judith Light's Wrinkle-Tightening Secret Weapon Is Now 62% Off
Judith Light's Wrinkle-Tightening Secret Weapon Is Now 62% Off
Riley Keough Uses the Same Face Oil Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Love for Soft, Bouncy Skin
Riley Keough Uses the Same Face Oil Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Love for Soft, Bouncy Skin
Buccal Facials Can Give You a Snatched Face For Days
Buccal Facials Can Give You an Instantly Sculpted Jawline
Solawave Wand Review
The LED Device Used by Megan Fox and Reese Witherspoon Reduced My Fine Lines and Dark Spots in 3 Weeks 