This Mini Skin Tightening Device Is Straight Out Of the Future

Personalization on a whole new level.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 @ 06:38PM
THE SPLURGE: Nu Face new mini device
Photo:

Nu Face/ InStyle

Skincare devotees are familiar with the anti-aging benefits of microcurrent. This type of technology delivers electrical currents to the skin and underlying muscle to increase cellular activity and create tighter, more lifted appearances. And, while it's typically used in-office by estheticians and dermatologists, there are a handful of at-home devices that can deliver instant results.

NuFACE is one of those brands. It originally launched with the Facial Toning Device, which celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Anniston swear by. Then, they released the Line Smoothing Device, which is great for lifting more delicate and hard to reach areas, such as under the eyebrows and the outer corners of the eyes. After that, they launched the NuBODY device, which uses the same technology on a larger panel to lift and tone areas such as the thighs and glutes. And now? NuFACE just came out with its smallest device yet — but don't let the size fool you.

The NuFACE Mini+ is a customizable version of the OG Facial Toning Device that custom-tailors treatments to your face's needs — all packed in a fun-sized tool.

Technically you could use it on its own, but you can get next-level results by downloading the NuFACE app to your smart phone to discover and unlock the brand's innovative 3-Depth technology (more on that in a minute). Once you download it and create your login, you can discover different "skin workouts" that help tighten, lift, and tone your face. It's intuitive, easy, and helps you to step up your skincare game.

Each workout has a different target. For example, the skin-tightening mode works to blur fine lines and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Instant-lify tones and contours the face, and he pro-toning is designed to create long-term, deep facial toning — essentially the marathon goal of microcurrent treatments.

As if that weren't enough, you can also take selfies to record your skin's "progress" with every treatment you do. And if you're forgetful as I sometimes am, then you'll love that you can set up treatment reminders to stay on track.

NuFACE Mini+ device

Courtesy of NuFACE

To shop: $245; mynuface.com

Using the app with the Mini+ has become a regular part of my skincare routine. And don't get me wrong, I still love my original Facial Toning Device, but I love that the app opens up options that I hadn't thought of before. In the same way that I love guided meditations, I love guided skin treatments. I'm particularly fond of "the neck lift" workout and the "cheek pop" for when I'm trying to give myself a sharper jawline and popping cheekbones.

Plus, the Mini+ is water-resistant. Not that I'm doing a microcurrent treatment in the bathtub or anything, but as someone who is clumsier than most, I no longer have to worry about accidentally dropping it into the sink and ruining it forever.

The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying NuFACE's Mini+ device, despite the $245 price tag.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
NuFace Customizable Mini Launch
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr Just Launched a Customizable Version
The Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use Is on Rare Sale This Weekend Only
The Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use Is on Rare Sale This Weekend Only
The Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use Is on Rare Sale This Weekend Only
This Skin-Tightening Device Jennifer Aniston Uses Made My Face Look Healthier and More Defined in 2 Weeks
LED Face Masks
11 Best LED Face Masks of 2022 That Will Rejuvenate Your Complexion
Jennifer Aniston NuFace
The Face-Lifting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston Is on Sale Again — and Even Cheaper Than It Was on Prime Day
Elizabeth Olsen Uses This Tool to Lift and Depuff Her Skin
Elizabeth Olsen Uses This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Face Tool to Lift and Depuff Her Skin
THE SPLURGE: This $400 Microcurrent Device Drastically Reduces My Cellulite In Just A Few Sessions
This $400 Microcurrent Device Drastically Reduces My Cellulite In Just A Few Sessions
Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale for Up to 50% Off
Solawave Wand Review
The LED Device Used by Megan Fox and Reese Witherspoon Reduced My Fine Lines and Dark Spots in 3 Weeks 
SylfirmX May Be One of the Best Treatments for Melasma On the Market
Sylfirm X May Be One of the Best Treatments for Melasma On the Market
The Best Bodycare of Summer
'InStyle' 's Beauty Editors on the Best Products for Your Summer Body
Dermaplaning Tool
The 6 Best At-Home Dermaplaning Tools for Smooth, Fuzz-Free Skin
Ourself
I Don't Believe in Expensive Moisturizers, but This Skin-Plumping $175 Bottle Is Changing My Mind
Jennifer Aniston Skincare Tool
Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Skincare Tool Is the Most Affordable Way to Get a Facelift at Home
Neck Skin Routine
Everything You Need to Know About How to Tighten Neck Skin
Is Topical Estrogen the Answer to Youthful Skin?
Is Estrogen the Key to "Good" Skin?