It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand

While you’re busy keeping up with the latest skincare devices and trying to learn how to properly sculpt and tone your face, you may be missing out on some seriously good sales. We’re constantly on the hunt for deals on highly sought after skincare tools. Luckily, we’ve found a brand that’s approved by our editors and hundreds of shoppers for its face-sculpting devices. And even better, you can save up to 30 percent on these devices today.

NuFace is a widely known skincare brand that created several facial tools featuring microcurrent technology to stimulate cells and tone the face and neck. The Trinity is one such device, which provided a “calming effect” for an InStyle editor who tested it. They shared that they noticed results after just two weeks. A separate editor shared how a “tightening” and “stimulating” NuFace device is also the “most foolproof gift,” which is why it made their top 14 gifts list this season.

Keep reading to see what NuFace devices you can snag at a discount. But hurry to grab one before they sell out during the Last Chance Sale.

For a well-rounded skincare routine, the NuFace Limited-Edition Trinity four-piece set includes the device, crème activator, peptide booster, and an application brush. The Trinity works to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and sculpt the face (thanks to microcurrents). The Trinity has also been recommended by Bella Hadid’s facialist. But the supermodel's facialist isn’t the only fan as over 400 shoppers are just as pleased with their Trinity device experience.

One shopper seeking an anti-aging tool said that they’ve seen a “huge improvement” in their skin and that the peptide booster “makes [their] skin glow.” Another reviewer praised this application brush in the set, which they described as a “relaxing experience” and “more efficient way” to apply the product.

If you’re looking for a simple primer and device duo, the Refreshed Trinity is also on sale for $181 from its original price of $259. One shopper noted that they saw “visible contouring of [their] cheek muscles” since using this device.

NuFace also marked 30 percent off its Mini model, a petite device for a five-minute facial that a shopper appreciated for being “convenient” to take on the go. This tiny but mighty device works to tone, lift, and contour the face. And for those who are new to NuFace and facial toning tools, one reviewer recommended that this particular device is a “perfect place to start.”

Plus, there’s a Limited-Edition Mini+ on sale with an included line of skincare. One InStyle editor shared their experience with this specific device and enjoyed using their Mini+ during the guided skincare workouts on the NuFace app. Another user of this device shared that they saw “noticeable lifting and firming” with each use.

Head to NuFace’s Last Chance Sale that ends on December 29 and save up to 30 percent before these editor-approved face-sculpting devices are gone.

