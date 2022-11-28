This Face-Sculpting Tool Is a Major Skincare Secret in Hollywood, and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

70-year-old shoppers approve, too.

Zarah Kavarana
Published on November 28, 2022

Don’t get me wrong, I love being pampered at the salon just as much as the next girl, but as a beauty editor, there’s something I just need to get off my chest: I haven’t gotten a professional blowout or manicure since February 2020. What were once twice-monthly occurrences, I now consider unnecessary expenses after discovering a handful of ultra-effective, DIY options during the pandemic. For flippy, fresh-from-the-salon-chair hair, I turn to the Drybar Single-Shot Blow Dryer Brush almost daily, and Olive & June’s chic and sturdy press-on nails are my go-to for a long-lasting manicure in mere minutes. But after a recent birthday, I started toying with the idea of getting Botox (entering your late 20s will do that to you). Before darting straight to the derm, I thought I’d look up some at-home alternatives; I was shocked to not only find something needle-free, but also with such an impressive celeb following.

Now on sale, the NuFace facial toning device lifts and contours your face while promoting collagen production and minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It essentially gives you a “five-minute facial lift,” per the brand. Low levels of electric currents stimulate your muscles, causing them to contract and lift with recommended use (five minutes a day, five days a week). According to TikTok, the results are practically immediate and truly shocking — trust me, it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of raving reviews.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE

Shop now: $157—$184 (Originally $209—$245); mynuface.com and nordstrom.com

The mini version of the device is normally $209 on the NuFace website — a bargain in comparison to the price of getting regular Botox treatments or an actual face lift — but is currently just $157 on Amazon and the brand’s website during its epic Cyber Monday sale. The mini, which is perfectly sized to fit into all your facial crevices and contours, comes with more than just the device itself. You’ll also receive a power adapter for easy charging and a hydrating Aqua Gel Activator to apply before use — a step that’s essential in transferring the microcurrents to your muscles. 

Also on sale, the NuFace Trinity bundle comes with a larger device and two attachments for strategically targeting spots above the lip and around the eyes. Or, you can get the NuFace Fix for smaller areas, starting at $112.

NuFACE Trinity Complete

NuFACE

Shop now: $394 (Originally $525); mynuface.com and amazon.com

The best part: NuFace has amassed a massive A-list following, with Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr considered fans. And their backing truly stands for something: These celebs have practically limitless access to all of the best products and procedures, so you know NuFace has to be good. Even facialist Shani Darden, whose clients include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen, approves.

Shoppers can’t stop praising the device, either, saying they “no longer need Botox” and see a “noticeable upward movement" in their cheeks, jaw, neck, eyes, and forehead. One NuFace Trinity user said they are “floored with the results. The '11' [lines] on my forehead are at least 50 percent less deep and look like I've re-upped on Botox." And on the brand’s site, a 70-year-old reviewer calls the mini, “the best investment [I’ve made] on my face in years” after using the device for just a few weeks.

NuFACE Fix Starter Kit

NuFACE

Shop now: $112—$119 (Originally $159) nordstrom.com, mynuface.com, and amazon.com

So whether you’re looking for an at-home Botox-alternative or just want in on the latest celeb skincare trend, take advantage of this mega-Cyber Monday deal and buy the NuFace Mini Starter Kit, starting at just $157 on Nordstrom, and the brand’s site. You won’t regret it.

