November's New Moon In Sagittarius Has No Chill — and That's a Good Thing

Between doozy eclipses and Mars going retrograde, the astrology of the last few weeks has been rough. Thankfully, with the sun moving into jubilant, adventurous Sagittarius, you’ll have the opportunity to reignite your optimism — particularly because just one day after Sag season kicks off, the sky hosts a buoyant new moon.

Falling on Wednesday, November 23 at 5:57 p.m. ET/2:57 p.m. PT in Sagittarius, the mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, this moon is inspiring, energizing, and confidence-inducing. And it could spur you to step out of your comfort zone not only in the coming days but for months to come.

The new moon in Sagittarius brings your attention back to an area of life that recently got a makeover.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the security-seeking moon — generally offer the chance to gain clarity around a new chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). And this particular new moon is tailored to tapping into your most adventurous side and entertaining a game plan that may freak you out a bit to even think about, let alone move the ball forward on.

Still, chances are you’re quite familiar with the aspects of life that are in focus now. That’s because the final eclipse of 2021 fell in Sagittarius as well, bringing big change to whatever sector of your chart Sag oversees. For example, if the wanderlustful fire sign rules your second house of income, it’s possible you dealt with shakeups related to how you earn a living. If it rules your seventh house of partnership, one-on-one relationships certainly weren’t the same as a result of major shifts that may have been in progress late last year.

Now, the dust has settled, and this new moon presents you with an opportunity to set a powerful intention that could take the status quo to the next level in a pioneering and unflinchingly upbeat way. In fact, you may be tempted to go bigger and biting off more — even if it’s beyond what you can chew. After all, Sag is ruled by enormous Jupiter, which magnifies everything it comes in contact with — including your desires and intentions during this new moon.

Mercury — the planet of communication — and Venus — the planet of relationships — will be synced up.

On Monday, the 21st, Mercury and Venus meet up in Sagittarius, and they’ll remain super-cozy through the day of the new moon, which supports big conversations with friends, colleagues, or a significant other — particularly about a relationship itself. Sag prefers to go big and zero in on the truth above all else, so you’ll find it tough to not be super-direct and unfiltered. Still, thanks to Venus’ influence, it’s possible to do so without ruffling too many feathers — and potentially even maintaining a harmonious vibe.

Mars and Saturn will be approaching a productive trine.

At the time of the new moon, go-getter Mars, retrograde since October 30, will be moving backward through mutable air sign Gemini and heading toward a trine to taskmaster Saturn in fixed air sign Aquarius. This last happened on September 28, so think back to how you might’ve been putting your nose to the grindstone to reach a long-term goal. You get a second chance to tap into and bolster your perseverance and inner drive. But with Mars moving backward, results may be tied more to inner personal growth as opposed to a concrete external upshot.

Here, how this Sagittarius new moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries

Falling in your ninth house of adventure, tuning into your intuition can help you pinpoint ways you can bolster your skill set. Whether you’re learning or traveling now, exploring uncharted territory can be deeply fulfilling.

Taurus

The new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds, urging you to show up in your most intimate relationships in a different way. The point: to feel even more comfortable and supported by your nearest and dearest.

Gemini

With the new moon in your seventh house of partnership, you’ll be reflecting on how your personal needs and sense of self dovetail with those of a friend, colleague, or S.O. Talking it through leads to enhanced mutual understanding.

Cancer

Falling in your sixth house of wellness, you can make adjustments to your day-to-day routine that enhance your sense of peace, balance, and vitality. You can trust your gut on the ideal path forward.

Leo

This new moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, which is basically a big, beautiful, green light for choosing pleasure and creativity over endless to-dos and deadlines. Not only do you deserve a break but it can prove more productive than you realize.

Virgo

Falling in your fourth house of home life, the new moon paves the way for you to meditate on your foundations, security, and wounds tied to your past inner life. Self-care, potentially in the form of setting new boundaries with loved ones, can be deeply healing.

Libra

Because this new moon falls in your third house of communication, you might be itching to start a new project with siblings, friends, or neighbors. Soaking up new knowledge, especially while socializing, brings you joy, too.

Scorpio

With the new moon in your second house of income, you can’t help but feel compelled to reimagine how you’re bringing your skills to the table to earn a living. It could be time to plant a seed related to starting your own business or connecting with a different employer.

Sagittarius

The new moon lands in your sign this month, motivating you to connect with your inner wisdom and desires. Take a stand for what you know you need as well as what you want moving forward. You value the truth above all else, and now’s the time to basically shout it from the rooftops.

Capricorn

The new moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality, which can make this a bit of a sleepy, dreamy moment for you. You prefer concrete action, but this is a sweet chance to sit back and let your imagination wander. Clarity can come down the road.

Aquarius

Falling in your eleventh house of networking, this new moon clears the runway for you to dive into a new collaborative effort with friends or colleagues. Teamwork produces results but also has you feeling more happily connected.

Pisces

This month’s new moon falls in your tenth house of career and public image, so you might be itching to step into the spotlight. Once you take the reins, you could enjoy a well-deserved round of applause.

