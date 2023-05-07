I’m a Frequent Runner and Gym-Goer, and This $26 Amazon Activewear Set Is One of the Best I Own

I am a frequent runner and gym-goer, so I'm constantly gaining muscle and wearing my workout sets till the seams are at their limit. That means I am constantly on the hunt for workout sets that are super stretchy, squat-proof, seamless, durable, and moisture-wicking. While this criteria may seem strict, my past experiences purchasing workout clothes that do not meet these standards have ended with many tops and bottoms I never wear. I have trained my eye to be more discerning when choosing the activewear I wear on a daily basis, and my latest experiment was testing Nova Active's Seamless Leggings and Sports Bra Set. Fortunately, and it surpassed my expectations — I have already gone back for another one.

The Nova Active set on Amazon comes in nine different colors and sizes ranging from S to L. You get a pair of high-waisted leggings that feature a seamless design and a double-layered ribbed waistband that provides security and stretch while preventing the bottoms from sliding while exercising. The set also includes a sports bra with removable sponge padding for coverage and four-way stretch. Both the leggings and sports bra are made of a thick, moisture-wicking fabric that is buttery soft, ensuring you stay comfortable and dry during your workout.

Amazon

Shop now: $26–$30; amazon.com

This two-piece activewear set has quickly become my go-to choice for morning runs and gym workout sessions. The level of comfort and flexibility is unmatched, allowing me to fully concentrate on my body and my reps without having to readjust or deal with uncomfortable digging from seams or too-tight waistbands. I can confidently do my squats and know I'm secure with the non-sheer material, or do sprints without worrying about visible sweat spots. I even find myself reaching for it as a loungewear set on my rest days because of how amazing it feels.

I'm not the only one who approves of the two-piece set; Amazon shoppers are returning to purchase more Nova Active sets, too. One shopper described the sports bra as "extremely comfortable” with “plenty of stretch" and that "it holds the crew in and keeps them from bouncing." Another reviewer shared that the set is "beautiful and functional" and agreed to it being "squat-proof and not see-through." A final shopper said the leggings "are super thick," "do great with jumping or walking or moving any direction," and confirmed that "they didn't roll or sag."

Nova Active's Seamless Leggings and Sports Bra Set checks all the boxes for me — and it might for you, too. Snag it for just $26 at Amazon.

