This 3-in-1 Treatment Mask Quenched My Parched Curls in Less Than 30 Minutes

Much like me, my hair can be pretty fussy when it comes to what products she takes to and what she despises. But with the dreaded dry winter season on the horizon, I needed to get my hands on a go-to deep conditioning treatment that would do my hair some good (even if I had to use it in a rush), all without breaking the bank.

Luckily, I've found a product that checks all the boxes: Noughty's Wave Hello 3-in-1 Curl Butter Treatment Mask — and you can get it for $13.

I first found out about Noughty after meeting with the brand's publicist, and as with most things, didn't go into testing it with any grand expectations. All I knew was that my hair was dry as hell, needed to be washed, and was desperate for some love. Whether or not this product was up for the challenge was up in the air.

But it seems like my chance encounter with Noughty was kismet, because even though I had to rush my Saturday wash day (normally I would apply the treatment to my hair then spend at least a half-hour under the steamer), my hair felt buttery soft after leaving the product in for 10 minutes, then promptly rinsing it out.

Courtesy.

To shop: $13; ulta.com



Noughty's secret sauce is in its exquisite formula. Natural ingredients like sea kelp extract, gliadin wheat protein, mango butter, shea butter, and coconut oil work in tandem to strengthen the hair shaft, build elasticity, smooth, soften, and nourish. Plus, the treatment can also be used as a regular conditioner or a leave-in — hence the "3-in-1" label.

It's not often that I find products my hair agrees with right off the bat, but clearly Noughty's Wave Hello 3-in-1 Curl Butter Treatment Mask is the exception to the rule. You better believe I'll be stocking up for winter.



From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.