North West Pranked Kim Kardashian Into Thinking She Shaved Off Her Eyebrows

Someone call Ashton Kutcher, because North West is already well on her way to becoming the next generation's ultimate prankster.



On Sunday, Kim Kardashian's eldest child played a hilarious joke on her mom and documented the entire ordeal on TikTok. In a short clip shared to the social media platform, the 9-year-old recorded herself carrying a pink eyebrow razor to Kim's bedroom while the SKIMs founder was sleeping. Moving the razor up and down right above Kardashian's thick brows, North then exclaimed, "Mom, wake up. Wake up."

But before a makeup-free Kim could open her eyes, North switched on a filter that made her brows look dramatically thinner. "North, this is not funny!" Kim yelled after seeing her reflection in the phone.

North, however, thought otherwise and cheekily captioned the video, "The fake eyebrows filter that's so funny ha ha!"



Kim and North launched their joint mother-daughter TikTok account a year ago, and aside from playing pranks, the two have shared choreographed dances, makeup tutorials, and plenty of funny videos that keep the reality star humble — including one of North impersonating her famous mother.

Dressing up in a long blonde wig, oversized black sunglasses, and a shirt covered in Balenciaga tape, North lip-synched to a mashup of Kim's most iconic quotes while dancing around inside her closet. "Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West," she began the clip, before cutting to a voiceover of Kim screaming, "I'm going to cry, my diamond earring!"