7 Deals a Fashion Editor Can’t Resist From Nordstrom’s Massive Winter Sale for Up to 84% Off

I did something bold mid-January: I decided to put the brakes on buying anything new. I told myself that no new pieces could come into my life (or, ahem, closet) until I did a deep clean of what I already own — and halfway through February, I’m happy to say that I was successful in doing just that. I purged my closet, kept the things that still sparked joy, donated the pieces that no longer served me, and now, I’m ready to buy with even more intention.

That said, Nordstrom’s massive Presidents’ Day sale couldn't have landed at a better time. It’s like the minute I was ready to shop, I was blessed with a plethora of deals that made my return all the more precious. After all, nothing speaks to me quite like a sale — talking about deals is my own personal love language, especially when they’re as major as those at Nordstrom right now. Talk sales to me, baby.

There are more than 37,000 items currently marked down, and while you’ll find everything from boots and jackets, I’m already in the spring mindset. After all, the weather in New York City has felt more like mid-April than mid-February, which means spring is absolutely on my mind. And TBH, it’s never too early to invest in some warm-weather staples, especially when they're priced so low.

Below, see all the spring essentials I’m buying to mark my return to shopping — with intention, of course.

Baum und Pferdgarten Ashaki Empire-Waist Sundress

If this Baum und Pferdgarten dress isn’t the epitome of warm, sunny, happy days, I don’t know what is. While so much of my wardrobe consists of black, I’ve made it a goal of mine to infuse it with more color in 2023. That's why you’ll see lots of green, some red, and this sweet lilac sprinkled in — the latter of which is courtesy of this stunning midi dress that I’ll be frolicking in all season long. Those sleeves! That texture! Best of all: It’s so versatile. Wear it with sneakers, espadrilles, or chunky boots.

Gia Borghini Strappy Wedge Sandal

Sunny days ahead call for sunny shoes, and the minute I set my sights on these Gia Borghini wedges, I knew I had to make them mine. I’m a sucker for a cool heel, and these might just have the coolest I’ve ever seen. Combine that with a strappy sandal, and the price on these? It’s just too good to pass up.

Rag & Bone Maya High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a slight denim obsession. I wear jeans more than anything else, so whenever I get the chance to refresh my drawer with some new blues, I’ll take it. That said, I won’t just buy any ol’ jeans — they have to be worthy, and this pair from Rag & Bone, a brand Jennifer Aniston wears, is 100 percent that. I love the wide-leg silhouette — something that's been trending for a while now — as well as the faded wash that gives them a nonchalant feel.

Tory Burch Perry Mini N/S Crossbody Tote

I’m currently obsessed with all-things green, and one of the easiest ways to incorporate the poppy hue into a look is with a handbag. This Tory Burch tote, with its small-but-mighty silhouettes, is the ideal carryall for days when you really want to scale down what you’re bringing with you. Bonus: You can carry it two ways, as a crossbody or top handle.

Topshop Block Stripe Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Spring is on my mind, but I’m still thinking about transitional staples that I can wear now and in warmer weather. That’s why I’m in love with this striped Topshop sweater dress; I can picture wearing it with sheer tights and chunky black combat boots, as well as bare-legged with crisp white sneakers. I love a piece that can be worn through various seasons, because, well, versatility!

Steve Madden Fanatik Knee-High Boot

I’ve always been a sucker for ankle boots, but have grown quite the affinity for knee-high boots this year. They’re sexy, but they’re practical; I love the idea of wearing them with mini, midi, or maxi dresses and skirts, and that’s why I’m making these Steve Madden babies mine, stat. Just check out that chunky heel, that buttery leather, and the cool square-toe front. I’m in love.

La Ligne Stripe Boyfriend Cotton Crop Shirt

Now this is a crop top I can get on board with. I love a good striped staple, and this is that to a T. The shorter silhouette gives it a more feminine flair, while still having that “I stole it from my boyfriend” type of coolness. I plan on wearing this with white jeans and chunky black combat boots.

