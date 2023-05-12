Nordstrom Quietly Added 1,000+ Summer-Ready Shoes to Its Sale Section for Up to 60% Off

Shop the 10 best deals from Steve Madden, Versace, Jeffrey Campbell, and more.

Published on May 12, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Nordstrom Just Marked Down 1,000+ Summer Sandals, Heels, and Flats for Up to 60% Off
Marilyn Monroe once said, “give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.” The starlet knew exactly what she was talking about; she frequently donned open-toed white sandals and tall red pumps. But how do you know they’re the right ones? Well, IMO, if you’re saving big bucks on a pair of must-have shoes during Nordstrom’s shoe sale, then they’re it.

Nordstrom just added over 1,000 pairs of summer sandals, heels, and flats to their lineup of on-sale products, and big brands like Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and even Versace are included in the up to 60 percent off savings event. To help you decide on your next pair of “right shoes,” per Monroe, I’m sharing the top 10 editor-approved picks below. But you better shop them fast before they’re all wiped off the virtual shelves.

Shop Editor-Approved Summer Shoes

If you buy any shoe during Nordstrom’s sale, it should be Dolce Vita’s Paily Braided Sandal. Sure, it’s 55 percent off, but what really makes it a winner is its easy-to-wear design. The thick braided strap adds a boho twist to any ensemble, while the almost 4-inch block heel gives you a little extra lift. Styling them is also beyond simple — you can match them with jeans, dresses, and shorts alike. Not to mention, the bright white hue is completely on brand with Kate Middleton’s latest shoe craze, and who doesn’t want to make like the Princess of Wales?  

Paily Braided Sandal

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com

Espadrille sandals are also having a moment, with Naomi Watts wearing the style just this week — and these on-trend Eileen Fisher finds are over half off. The bright red hue adds a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, while the level, earthy sole is great for anyone looking for optimal comfort.The flat bottom also makes these shoes perfect for seasonal picnics, walks, and resort lounging

Lee 2 Espadrille Sandal

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

If you’re in the market for something a bit upscale, consider these Jeffrey Campbell heels. I own a similar pair, and the neutral color coordinates with almost everything, opening the door to complete versatility. The platform elongates legs, while the open-toe design lets you show off your latest pedicure. Even more? You can get away with wearing them to tea parties and clubs the same, and that’s what you call range.  

Hustler Platform Sandal

Nordstrom

Shop now: $88 (Originally $135); nordstrom.com 

Sometimes all you need is a classic sandal to slip on and go — and these woven slides from a Taylor Swift-worn brand are perfect for that. I’m a sucker for the delicate sky blue color, but you can shop the look in six shades. No matter which one you go with, you can look forward to a woven upper, cushioned insole, and chic silhouette. And I have to tell you; I’ve never owned a pair of Sam Edelman shoes I didn’t like, so it’s in your best interest to scoop these up for less while you still can. 

Griffin Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com    

These up to 60 percent off summer shoe deals won’t last long, as we are fully entering a time of sun-blazing days. While there are a bunch of on-sale picks to choose from, don’t expect them to last — they’re bound to be snatched up soon. So shop the full lineup of editor-loved kicks above before time runs out.  

