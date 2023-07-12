Nordstrom Is Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money With 34,000+ Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 60% Off

If you’ve been taking advantage of the multitude of Prime Day Sales going on but aren’t ready to stop shopping just yet, then we’ve got some amazing news. Ahead of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale that starts on July 17, the site already slashed prices on tons of clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products from shopper-loved and designer brands like Levi’s, Free People, Converse, Dolce Vita, Longchamp, and more, with prices up to 60 percent off.

Since we shop for a living, take it from us when we say that deals on brands like these are incredibly impressive, like $630 off a handbag right on par with the current mermaidcore trend, a firming moisturizer that shoppers call “unbeatable” for $116 off, and even a pair of editor-loved chunky heels that are on sale in a slew of neutral and summer-ready hues.

Keep scrolling for everything we’re eyeing ahead of the sale that starts on July 17 out of the already marked down 34,000 plus styles.

Best Clothing Deals

Whatever clothing pieces your wardrobe could use more of this summer, chances are, they’re included in Nordstrom’s massive sale. For a new dress style to wear to brunch or the abundance of bridal showers on your agenda, this patterned, tiered dress from Treasure & Bond is 40 percent off and features ruffle sleeves to add to its overall flowy design. Denim shorts are undeniably a summer must-have in your clothing lineup, and shoppers call this on-sale high-rise pair from Levi’s “flattering” with just a hint of stretch thanks to their cotton and elastane blend. Other standout clothing deals include this Free People tube top and this easy-to-style lettuce edge bodycon dress that comes in a summery pastel lavender.

Best Shoe Deals



Whether you’re a self-proclaimed sneaker snob or prefer to wear nothing but sandals for months straight, both types of shoes and more are on sale at Nordstrom. You can’t go wrong with the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker, and this butterfly-adorned pair is a must-add to your footwear collection. One reviewer mentioned that the 40 percent off, simple, embroidered sneakers are “beautiful” and “comfortable.” For a comfy sandal, these Easy Spirit slides feature a cushy contoured footbed and a leather pillowy strap and even come in a metallic shade. For a heightened sandal, look no further than these editor-loved Dolce Vita chunky heels that several shoppers wore for long periods of time without any discomfort or blisters, with one person saying they “wore them for eight-plus hours with no pain.”

Best Accessory Deals

Accessories are the cherry on top of a fabulous outfit, and there are discounted handbags and jewelry galore to spruce up all of your future OOTDs. This handbag fit for a mermaid by L’alingi is $630 off (yes, you read that right) and features a crescent-shaped leather pouch with a wraparound chunky pearl handle in a neutral color combo that will complement any ensemble. For a place to keep your credit cards in your new purse, this MCM logo card case is 50 percent off and comes in an eye-catching pink that’ll be easy to spot in your bag. If a mini crossbody is more your speed, then Longchamp’s Small Boxtrot bag in candy is a steal at 40 percent off and is the perfect size to pack light with just your essentials — a card case, keys, and your phone.

Best Beauty Deals

We’ll be the first to admit beauty products are an investment, which is why snagging coveted formulas at a discount is the ultimate shopping win. If you’ve been eyeing Kylie Skin — Kylie Jenner’s skincare line — since its initial launch, then now’s the time to try the highly-rated products while practically the entire collection is on sale. One shopper said the hydrating face mask and the walnut face scrub have transformed their skin to look “seriously flawless,” and both are marked down. If you’re in the market for some new makeup must-haves, the Mac Cosmetics Richard Quinn Highlighter that one customer loves for the “soft glow” it adds to their skin is 40 percent off.