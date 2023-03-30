Fashion Seasonal Trends Spring Fashion Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping Save up to 60% on brands like Levi's, Steve Madden, and Sam Edelman. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images As I’m writing this story, I’m wearing a silk lavender button-up and metallic, star-covered boots; I love fashion and I’ll never shy away from a good styling moment. Naturally, I have a passion for shopping, though it can become an expensive hobby. That’s why I rely on events like Nordstrom’s Spring Sale for all of my clothing hauls — and this time, I’m taking you shopping with me. Until April 11, you can score up to 60 percent off savings on best-selling brands across Nordstrom, such as Kate Spade, Rag and Bone, Prada, Levi’s, and more. But with over 14,000 discounted items to shop, sorting through all of your options can become overwhelming and stressful. That’s why we’re going to tag-team this and find our next fashion must-haves together. Best Clothing Deals Vince Camuto Collared Wrap Dress, $58 (Originally $129) Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind Raw-Hem Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans, $49 (Originally $109) Dkny Stripe V-Neck Linen Blend Maxi Dress, $88 (Originally $125) Liverpool Los Angeles Denim Jacket, $82 (Originally $109) Madewell U-Neck Crop T-Shirt, $20 (Originally $40) Levi’s ‘70s High-Flared Jeans, $65 (Originally $108) Sam Edelman Water-Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat, $130 (Originally $165) NYDJ Ella Side Slit Denim Bermuda Shorts, $29 (Originally $69) We can’t talk about spring fashion without mentioning sun dresses. This 55 percent off Vince Camuto option is my idea of the perfect piece, as it features a sophisticated collar, feminine tie-front belt, and flirty floral print. Consider pairing this mini dress with sneakers for an editor-approved fashion look or dress it up with nude heels. Nordstrom Shop now: $58 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com Another winner are these ‘70s High-Flare Jeans, which are from Levi's, a Demi Moore-approved brand. Featuring distressed details and a lived-in wash, they give off the ideal casual look while the high waist offers unbeatable structure. Additionally, the wide-bottom hem plays into the denim pants trend almost every celebrity is wearing, so you’re sure to look trendy. Nordstrom Shop now: $65 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com Even though spring has only just begun, I’ve already noticed a coveted trend that everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Sofia Vergara has been rocking — and I’m talking about the trench coat. Sam Edelman has a modern trench coat that’s currently on sale, and with its lightweight layering abilities, water-resistant fabric, and stylish silhouette, it’s a must-buy. Nordstrom Shop now: $130 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com Best Accessory Deals Kate Spade New York Sam Icon Rose Garden Embellished Crossbody Tote, $299 (Originally $398) Prada 52mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $241 (Originally $321) Brixton Jo Felted Wool Rancher Hat, $36 (Originally $109) Baublebar Pisa Bracelets Set, $47 (Originally $62) Kate Spade New York Rock Solid Cubic Zirconia Heart Earrings, $35 (Originally $58) Madewell Timespan Hoop Earrings, $14 (Originally $34) Ettika Multistrand Necklace, $32 (Originally $45) The next piece we need to talk about is this Kate Spade Sam Icon Rose Garden Embellished Crossbody Tote. I instantly noticed the embroidered roses, as they scream spring, while the crossbody strap is removable, making this a versatile piece to add to your handbag collection. Not to mention, the spacious interior transforms this bag into a tiny-but-mighty accessory, and with $100 knocked off the price tag, it’s a no-brainer. Nordstrom Shop now: $299 (Originally $398); nordstrom.com Best Shoe Deals Jeffrey Campbell Hustler Platform Sandal, $100 (Originally $135) Steve Madden Possession Sneaker, $69 (Originally $100) Marc Fisher Ltd Barli Sandal, $98 (Originally $130) Vince Camuto Jenevya Slingback Platform Sandal, $58 (Originally $129) Michael Michael Kors Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $87 (Originally $155) BCBG Salin Slide Sandal, $65 (Originally $99) Sam Edelman Waterproof Lug-Sole Chelsea Boot, $60 (Originally $170) Dolce Vita Ashby Sandal, $100 (Originally $140) Last but not least, I’m bringing the Steve Madden Possession Sneaker to the forefront. Not only does it feature grippy soles and a comfortable footbed, but it mimics the dad shoe look Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of. Wear it with leggings, a mini skirt, or an oversized jacket for the full effect. Nordstrom Shop now: $69 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com Keep in mind, those were only five of the over-14,000 on-sale items during Nordstrom Spring Sale, but if that massive number sends chills down your spine, consider checking out a more curated list below. Just add your top picks to your cart sooner rather than later; the sale wraps on April 11. 