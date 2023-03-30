Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping

As I’m writing this story, I’m wearing a silk lavender button-up and metallic, star-covered boots; I love fashion and I’ll never shy away from a good styling moment. Naturally, I have a passion for shopping, though it can become an expensive hobby. That’s why I rely on events like Nordstrom’s Spring Sale for all of my clothing hauls — and this time, I’m taking you shopping with me.

Until April 11, you can score up to 60 percent off savings on best-selling brands across Nordstrom, such as Kate Spade, Rag and Bone, Prada, Levi’s, and more. But with over 14,000 discounted items to shop, sorting through all of your options can become overwhelming and stressful. That’s why we’re going to tag-team this and find our next fashion must-haves together.

Best Clothing Deals



We can’t talk about spring fashion without mentioning sun dresses. This 55 percent off Vince Camuto option is my idea of the perfect piece, as it features a sophisticated collar, feminine tie-front belt, and flirty floral print. Consider pairing this mini dress with sneakers for an editor-approved fashion look or dress it up with nude heels.

Shop now: $58 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com

Another winner are these ‘70s High-Flare Jeans, which are from Levi's, a Demi Moore-approved brand. Featuring distressed details and a lived-in wash, they give off the ideal casual look while the high waist offers unbeatable structure. Additionally, the wide-bottom hem plays into the denim pants trend almost every celebrity is wearing, so you’re sure to look trendy.

Shop now: $65 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com

Even though spring has only just begun, I’ve already noticed a coveted trend that everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Sofia Vergara has been rocking — and I’m talking about the trench coat. Sam Edelman has a modern trench coat that’s currently on sale, and with its lightweight layering abilities, water-resistant fabric, and stylish silhouette, it’s a must-buy.

Shop now: $130 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com

Best Accessory Deals

The next piece we need to talk about is this Kate Spade Sam Icon Rose Garden Embellished Crossbody Tote. I instantly noticed the embroidered roses, as they scream spring, while the crossbody strap is removable, making this a versatile piece to add to your handbag collection. Not to mention, the spacious interior transforms this bag into a tiny-but-mighty accessory, and with $100 knocked off the price tag, it’s a no-brainer.

Shop now: $299 (Originally $398); nordstrom.com

Best Shoe Deals

Last but not least, I’m bringing the Steve Madden Possession Sneaker to the forefront. Not only does it feature grippy soles and a comfortable footbed, but it mimics the dad shoe look Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of. Wear it with leggings, a mini skirt, or an oversized jacket for the full effect.

Shop now: $69 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

Keep in mind, those were only five of the over-14,000 on-sale items during Nordstrom Spring Sale, but if that massive number sends chills down your spine, consider checking out a more curated list below. Just add your top picks to your cart sooner rather than later; the sale wraps on April 11.

Shop now: $88 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com

Shop now: $52 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com

Shop now: $49 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com

Shop now: $98 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Shop now: $82 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); nordstrom.com

