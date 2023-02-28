Denim Season Is Around the Corner, and Nordstrom Has Tons of Spring-Ready Styles for Up to 59% Off

Including “very comfortable” jeans and jackets in dark and light washes.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. 
Published on February 28, 2023 @ 12:00AM

Nordstrom Denim Roundup
Getty Images.

Spring is so close we can almost taste it, which means it’s time to thaw your warm-weather wardrobe. And while denim — the ultimate closet staple — is an all-season go-to that never goes out of style, its presence has been felt on repeat recently by the likes of celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Kylie Jenner

To get your denim wardrobe ready for the incoming warmer weather, Nordstrom marked down plenty of styles from head to toe. The versatile, perennial trend can be worn with anything from your favorite T-shirt and comfy sneakers to a cozy sweater and stilettos. Right now, you can save on a number of distressed styles that are ideal for warmer temps (think: no cold, exposed knees) like these Kut From the Kloth Skinny Ankle Jeans that can help you make the move from white sneakers to open-toe sandals. For a looser fit, grab this Levi’s Ripped Straight Leg style that’s 59 percent off. Sizes in all of these popular styles are selling out fast, so don’t wait to grab these denim deals happening right now at Nordstrom. 

Denim on Sale at Nordstrom

Dyed denim is also on sale to add a pop of color to your look, including this lilac Madewell pair that has a roomy fit to the legs with a more defined waist. You can also shop two-tone denim for less, like these Wit & Wisdom Bootcut Jeans that feature a frayed hem and the brand’s signature ‘Ab-solution’ technology that smoothes and defines the tummy area. 

'Ab'Solution High Waist Ankle Crop Carpenter Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $53 (Originally $88); nordstrom.com

Of course, denim exists above the waist, too, and can be worn over virtually anything — including stylish jeans for an updated Canadian tuxedo look. For a light spring jacket, shop Nordstrom’s denim jackets a la Reese, including this lightly distressed Throwback Denim Jacket from River Island. It’s made from a super soft cotton blend and features stretch for added comfort. 

Throwback Denim Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

These distressed-at-the-knee straight leg jeans are ideal for that laid-back, warm-weather look, and thanks to a touch of spandex, they’re stretchy and “very comfortable” too, according to one shopper. The medium-fade wash can easily be dressed up or down. Shoppers say the jeans run a bit long so if you’re on the more petite side, wear these with your favorite pair of heels.

Stella Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100 (Originally $249); nordstrom.com

Nothing says spring like white denim, and this pair from the Nordstrom-exclusive brand elevates the look with a two-tone design. Its frayed, ankle-length style is also ideal for warmer weather. Plus, Wit & Wisdom’s ‘Ab-solution’ technology offers a comfortable way to enhance your silhouette. They also have a touch of spandex so you can move with ease.

Ab-Solution Two-Tone Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $53 (Originally $88); nordstrom.com

One of Jennifer Aniston’s favorite brands, this pair of Rag & Bone jeans features a popular split hem seen on many celeb-worn styles. It has a comfortable mid-rise, bootcut fit with a touch of stretch. Its dark wash material also gives this pair a sophisticated style, so they can easily be worn to the office or dressed-up drinks with friends.

Peyton Engineered Bootcut Split Hem Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $179 (Originally $275); nordstrom.com

To add some style to a denim look, this jacket from Joe’s features a structured, cropped look and pleated, puffed shoulders that help to dress up this basic piece. Pair it over a simple spring dress or wear it buttoned up with faux-leather pants during the transitional season. Denim-on-denim is even making a comeback, so feel free to wear this with your new pair of jeans. 

The Brody Pleated Sleeve Denim Trucker Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $149 (Originally $248); nordstrom.com

There are plenty more denim options starting at just $35 at Nordstrom. From skinny to straight leg, grab your favorites while they’re still on sale, and in stock.

Effortless High Waist Ripped Boy Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $35 (Originally $59); nordstrom.com

Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $49 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com

Wedgie Icon Ripped High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $49 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Donna Ankle Skinny Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

