I’m not sure why or how Presidents’ Day became February’s Black Friday, but I’ll take it. If there’s one thing that can cure a winter slump, it’s a day off of work and major savings. Across brands and companies, prices are being slashed for a limited time, and at one, the savings have already started.

Nordstrom Rack’s sale section is already deeply discounted ahead of Presidents Day, with savings on a number of shopper-favorite brands, including Levi’s and Free People, as well as high-end brands like Frame, A.L.C. and Longchamp. Given how repetitive my winter wardrobe is starting to feel — same sweater, same pants, same jacket — I’m looking to add a few new pieces to get through these last cold spells as well as plan ahead for spring.

Given the size of Nordstrom Rack’s sale section (there are 77 pages in the women’s section, alone), as well as how limited the sizes can be, I picked 13 must-have, well-stocked items that you can grab ahead of Presidents’ Day, with prices starting at just $10.

I’m of the opinion that you can’t have enough leggings. Depending on the level of activity, these are often a wear-once-before-needing-a-wash item and, as good as I’m trying to be about keeping up with laundry, sometimes people forget. So during this sale, I’m grabbing a…well, maybe a few pairs of this ultra-flattering, cross-waist legging, which a shopper says has “a great level of compression.” The colors sage, castlerock, and mulled basil are all just $10 right now.

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $10—$23 (Originally $78); nordstromrack.com

Jumpsuits are a wardrobe staple, a style hack (is there an easier way to look instantly put together?), and a go-to for celebrities, worn by everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Amal Clooney and Gabrielle Union. And right now, this shopper-loved Max Studio one is majorly discounted. One customer described it as looking, “better on you” than on the website, adding that it is, “very flattering on [a] curvy body.” While another wrote, “It looks great and feels even better!”

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $15—$35 (Originally $118); nordstromrack.com

Let’s be honest, your workout shoe could probably use an update — well, mine at least can. So, during this sale, I plan to grab this athletic sneaker from Free People, which features breathable mesh paneling and a stylish design. Is there anything worse than showering at the gym, going to put on your non-workout clothes, and finding that you forgot to pack shoes? Well, obviously, there is, but with these, that mistake can be considered a happy, fashionable accident.

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $42—$60 (Originally $128); nordstromrack.com

Even though we seem to be getting spring weather across the U.S., I'm still not entirely convinced we’re past winter. So, rather than investing in a pricey knit just to store it away in a month, grab this now-$12 sweater that shoppers call, “Soft, comfy, [and] warm.” This is available in both brown and white, destined to be a closet-staple. As one customer notes, “[It] looks great with [casual] jeans or dressed up with pants.”

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $12 (Originally $69); nordstromrack.com

No matter the day or sale, the first thing I do when I visit Nordstrom Rack is look at the handbags. You can often score designer and high-end purses and wallets for a fraction of the original price, and today is no exception. Right now, this leather bag from Frame is nearly half off. I love that this can be worn both as a crossbody or as a shoulder bag thanks to the gold chain hardware and removable leather strap. Thought it’s on the smaller side, shoppers note that it “fits all the essentials” making it “great for a night out.”

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $250 (Originally $498); nordstromrack.com

Shop winter- and spring-ready wear ahead of Presidents’ Day at Nordstrom Rack, where the discounted prices start at $10.