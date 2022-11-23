Fashion Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off Save on Sam Edelman, Marc Jacobs, and Tahari. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom/ InStyle Black Friday sale events bring shopping thrills every year. You don’t want to miss out on some seriously good sales, but you also don’t need that extra stress of searching for them. And whether you're feeling inspired by Hailey Bieber’s shoes or Julia Roberts' outfit, you may be able to narrow your search down to a category, but then oh no, that category still has hundreds (in some cases, thousands) of products. As a shopping writer, it’s my job to find the best sales, especially ahead of annual holidays like Black Friday. Nordstrom Rack is known to have designer brands among these categories, so you know you’re getting quality products for a solid deal. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of styles for up to 95 percent off, and I’ve scoured this retailer’s site for the best deals on shoes, fashion, and accessories. Keep reading to get your hands on these items from top designers including Marc Jacobs, Sam Edelman, and Tahari before they sell out. Best Shoe Deals: There’s a sense of accomplishment whenever I find a pair of boots on sale – and I’m not talking $5 off, I mean at least $20 off the original price. And right now, there are some stellar deals on boots, sneakers, and slippers — all styles you can wear throughout the winter. These tall zip boots from Frye are currently 69 percent off, and just $100 (down from $328). For quality leather boots, that is a deal. For something snow-ready, these waterproof boots from Sorel have been getting a lot of attention from shoppers. Reviewers love these super comfortable boots that keep their feet warm in the winter. One shopper said, these boots are “very lightweight” and “easy to get on and off” throughout the snowy season. If you’re looking for something a bit more low profile, there are plenty of sneakers like these platform slip-ons from Vince or or an all white pair of Nike’s popular Court Vision sneakers. Both are footwear staples to go with nearly any outfit, all year round. And shoppers rave about these fluffy luxe Sam Edelman slippers that are now just $20 (originally $60). One reviewer called these their “go to shoe to wear” at home while another said these slippers are “the ultimate cozy comfort.” Frye Marissa Medallion Inside Zip Tall Boot, $100 (Originally $328) Marc Fisher Ltd Vacinta Genuine Shearling Boot, $80 (Originally $249) Sam Edelman Jeane Slipper, $20 (Originally $60) Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $80 (Originally $229) Sam Edelman Bellamie Bootie, $100 (Originally $200) Eileen Fisher Tinker Wedge Bootie, $95 (Originally $265) Nike React Infinity Flyknit Running Shoe, $90 (Originally $160) Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $95 (Originally $145) Vince Warren Slip-On Platform Sneaker, $130 (Originally $225) Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $100 (Originally $150) Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, $56 (Originally $75) Ugg Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper, $60 (Originally $80) I also found these Sam Edelman Bellamie booties that have a stacked 2-inch heel plus a half inch platform to elevate your look without sacrificing comfort. It has hardware on the back of the boot to add some polished texture to your outfit, and of course, it’s on sale for 50 percent off right now. Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $100 (Originally $200); nordstromrack.com These western inspired boots have a zip-up closure for quick on and off – no need to shimmy your feet into these tall leather boots. These Frye boots have a low heel and a little slouch so you can get that lived-in look throughout the colder months. Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $100 (Originally $328); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $20 (Originally $60); nordstromrack.com Best Accessory Deals: To complete an outfit, I’ll try to find a complimentary accessory — like jewelry, a bag, or a hat, and right now Nordstrom Rack has a vast selection of these items on sale for Black Friday. I found a handful that are both stylish and useful. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, or a piece of jewelry to wear to the whirlwind of celebrations in the future, I couldn’t help but notice this bar drop necklace that’s on a major sale for 85 percent off. That’s $20 for a necklace originally priced at $140. I may have added an AllSaints beanie to my cart simply because it’s 71 percent off, but also, from a more practical standpoint, a beanie is my personal go-to accessory for the winter (looks cute and keeps my head warm). Plus, this ribbed knit hat comes in seven different colors — I’m partial to the chalk and dusted blue. Nordstrom Rack also has several styles of designer bags from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and more that can hold your essentials (of course), or make the perfect gift for a loved one. Adornia White Rhodium Plated Swarovski Crystal Accented Bar Drop Necklace, $20 (Originally $140) Adornia White Rhodium Plated Swarovski Crystal Halo Stud Earrings, $25 (Originally $130) AllSaints Rib Mix Beanie, $20 (Originally $69) Aimee Kestenberg Sammy Bifold Card Wallet, $22 (Originally $68) Marc Jacobs Tempo Baguette Shoulder Bag, $170 (Originally $395) Kate Spade New York Southport Ave Hannah Leather Crossbody Bag, $100 (Originally $228) Marc Jacobs Quilted Backpack, $130 (Originally $275) Aimee Kestenberg Sorrento Leather Crossbody Bag, $75 (Originally $148) Ugg Genuine Dyed Shearling Single U Ear Muffs, $45 (Originally $85) Marc Jacobs tastefully mixes leather and silver hardware in this baguette shoulder bag to match your look from day to night. This versatile bag isn’t bulky and is adored by shoppers who said it’s “spacious,” plus it’s sold in four colors. Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $170 (Originally $395); nordstromrack.com This bifold card wallet from Aimee Kestenberg is available in seven different colors and prints with a grain textured leather exterior. The foldover flap and button closure will keep your cards in place and it’s easy to pop into your purse before you head out. Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $22 (Originally $68); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $20 (Originally $69); nordstromrack.com Best Clothing Deals: From cashmere cardigans to turtlenecks, there’s an influx of cold-weather styles on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Achieve a layered look with a double knit and long sweater on sale for $40 or opt for something more classic and charming like this faux pearl button sweater that’s currently 67 percent off. Stock up on what shoppers call their “go-to” bottoms like these high rise leggings that’ll keep you cozy and comfortable throughout any upcoming holiday travels. Shoppers love how these are “lightweight yet keeps [their] legs warm” in cool weather. 90 Degree By Reflex Soft Tech Fleece Lined High Rise Leggings, $23 (Originally $78) Adrianna Pappell Puff Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $25 (Originally $89) 90 Degree By Reflex Brushed Long Sleeve Cropped Hoodie, $27 (Originally $68) T Tahari Faux Suede Crop Moto Jacket, $33 (Originally $108) Sanctuary Staying Cozy Sweater, $25 (Originally $79) T Tahari Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $25 (Originally $78) Magaschoni Cashmere Long Sleeve Cardigan, $90 (Originally $259) T Tahari Cardigan with Faux Pearl Buttons, $25 (Originally $68) By Design Lola Long Sleeve Double Knit Sweater, $40 (Originally $76) This cropped moto jacket from T Tahari is a faux suede that adds an edgy look to any outfit. It’s currently 69 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, priced at $33 from its original price of $108. Available in four colors, shoppers described this jacket as “soft” and others shared how they wear this moto jacket from day to night. It’s an easy way to pull an outfit together. Shop now: $33 (Originally $108); nordstromrack.com Cashmere can be pretty pricey, which is why getting one like this Magaschoni cashmere sweater on sale is rare. Originally priced at $259, this mid-length cardigan is on sale for $90 (saving you 65 percent). You can layer this super cozy open-front sweater that reviewers commend for being the “perfect thickness” yet “lightweight.” Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $90 (Originally $259); nordstromrack.com Be sure to shop Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sales now so you don’t miss out on any of these amazing sales on shoes, accessories, and fashion. Shop now: $100 (Originally $150); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $56 (Originally $75); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $23 (Originally $78); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Shop now: $25 (Originally $78); nordstromrack.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals: Amazon Dropped 11,000+ Early Black Friday Fashion Deals — These Are the 30 Best for Up to 81% Off 22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off