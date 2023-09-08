Nordstrom Has 9,000+ New Fashion Deals Hiding in Its Sale Section for Up to 62% Off

Including cozy fall sweaters and transitional boots for as low as $29.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Nordstrom New Fashion Deals Hiding in Its Sale Section
I grew up watching my mom shop at Nordstrom, wishing to do the same one day. When the time came, it was everything and more — it had all the top-notch styles and brands I could dream of. Even better, Nordstrom’s savings opportunities set itself apart, and once again, the shopping giant is proving its dominance with its sale section that’s bursting at the seams.   

Over 9,000 new styles were just added to Nordstrom’s sale lineup, including cozy sweaters, transitional boots, comfortable pants, and more. Even better, you can take up to 62 percent off your favorite finds, ensuring you get more bang for your buck. So don’t miss out on the latest additions. Instead, check out the below seven pieces I’m adding to my cart ASAP and consider doing the same. 

7 Best Nordstrom Sale Pieces

Steve Madden Karmine Loafers

Nordstrom Steve Madden Karmine Loafer

Nordstrom

I almost fell out of my seat when I saw that these Steve Madden shoes were 62 percent off. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Jennifer Aniston know loafers are a must for the fall season, and now you have the opportunity to snag a pair in either black or brown for less. No matter which hue you choose, you can look forward to chunky, gold-toned details, patent leather, and a flat sole. 

Free People Faux Leather Mini Skirt

Nordstrom Free People Layla Faux Leather Miniskirt

Nordstrom

Sticking to the theme of exciting textiles, this Free People faux leather mini skirt is one of those pieces you just need in your wardrobe. Whether you style it with a plain white top or exciting boots, the separate is sure to stun. This is all thanks to the bottoms’ structural stitching, curved hemline, silky-smooth lining, and edgy appeal. Hidden between the seams is a functional zipper to help you seamlessly put it on and take it off. 

Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Nordstrom Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Nordstrom

Some items are fun to have, while others are simply necessary. This Cole Haan Hooded Jacket is the latter. With its water-resistant fabric, full zipper closure, and lightweight feel, you don’t want to be caught in the rain without it. Further details, such as the stowaway hood and drawstring waist, make it customizable to your style preference, while the packable construction allows you to take it on the go without being bulky.   

Levi’s Ripped Rib-Cage Straight-Leg Ankle Non-Stretch Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Ripped Ribcage Straight Leg Ankle Nonstretch Jeans

Nordstrom

Jeans are a multi-seasonal style staple that are always in rotation — especially if they’re Levi’s Ripped Rib-Cage Jeans. The straight-leg pants feature a classic denim feel while providing you with a vintage look and button-fly closure. Like all Levi’s jeans, you can look forward to a bit of a booty lift and an easy-to-style closet addition. 

Sarto by Franco Sarto Anina Pointed-Toe Boots

Nordstrom SARTO by Franco Sarto Anina Pointed Toe Boot

Nordstrom

Transitional fall booties, such as these Sarto by Franco Sarto Anina Pointed-Toe shoes, should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. Not only do they keep you warm during fluctuating autumn weather, but they look great, too. Enjoy an eye-catching faux leather upper, Western-inspired silhouette, and a block heel.

Bp. Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom BP. Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom

Don’t leave the Nordstrom sale without securing at least one of these super cozy Bp. Crewneck Sweaters. The chunky ribbing makes it stand out from other basic options, while the cropped length allows you to play with high-waisted bottoms. Not to mention, the plush, stretchy material will keep you feeling comfortable all day long.   

Zella Studio Luxe High-Waist Flare Ankle Pants

Nordstrom Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants

Nordstrom

I’m all about cozy loungewear, especially when all I want to do is curl underneath a blanket during the fall season. Thankfully, these Zella Flare Pants meet those needs with the help of a chic and fashionable silhouette, moisture-wicking material, and a stretchy band. But you don’t just have to wear them in; sport them to your next pilates class or style them for a day of errands.  

Shop all 9,000-plus new on-sale picks for even more shopping options, here.  

