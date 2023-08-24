I Practically Live on Nordstrom's Site, and These Are the 10 New Fall Arrivals Worth Shopping

I rarely need an excuse to shop, but with the change of seasons in full swing, I find myself indulging in all things fall-related. A layerable cozy sweater here and a maroon-red nail polish there — I’m adding it all to my cart. On a regular day, I’m refreshing Nordstrom’s website looking for all my favorite brands, but their latest new arrival drop is so good I had to round up 10 of the best fashion and beauty items from brands like Birkenstock, Madewell, Chanel, and Diptyque that I am impulsively adding to my cart.

When I saw this English Factory Sweater with a Poplin Mini Dress, I audibly gasped. It has all the makings of a perfect fall outfit — it just needs a pair of knee-high boots. It comes with a pre-layered two-piece cotton poplin shift dress with a removable sweater overlay that features a cutout tie-back. The dress has two side-seam pockets and a button keyhole at the back neck for easy on and off. It comes in sizes XS through L and is available in three colorways: black and white, gray and white, and blue and tan.

One of my favorite fall outfit formulas is a cozy sweater, a midi skirt, and knee-high boots, so as soon as I saw & Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt, I went ahead and added it to my cart. The silky skirt comes in black and green and is available in sizes 0 through 14. It features an A-line silhouette and a soft, satiny fabric that stretches easily.

This olive and maroon Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal from Birkenstock embodies fall energy, and I need both ASAP. While I also love my Boston Clogs for the seasonal shift since they are closed-toe, I often pair the slides with a cozy sock for extra warmth.

The slides have a cork-latex footbed that offers shock absorption and arch support to enhance stability and comfort, and over time, it mimics the shape of your foot for a customized fit. They also feature an adjustable soft leather two-strap buckle, making it perfect for going barefoot or pairing with socks.

With cooler weather on the horizon, I am already revamping my body care routine with products that can combat my dry, flaky skin. And I have recently added Osea’s Anti-Aging Body Balm to my product rotation.

Unlike other balms on the market, I appreciate that Osea’s has a pump for easy and sanitary dispensing. It has a thicker consistency than regular lotion but absorbs down into the skin quickly. The Alaria seaweed has anti-aging properties that improve skin elasticity, making it feel tighter. After just one use, my skin was glowy, noticeably softer, and stayed moisturized all day.

Not only is my wardrobe getting a color palette update, but so is my manicure. I have been dying to try Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color, and after seeing the range of reds they have in Nordstrom's new arrivals, I may have to add a few to my cart.

Along with red, the long-lasting polish comes in 19 colors, including pink, purple, blue, and green. It features a glossy finish that also strengthens nails over time.

