Shoppers With Cup Sizes From B to G Say This Bra Is “Sexy and Comfortable” — and It’s 40% Off

Let’s be real. Finding a well-fitting bra that’s supportive, comfortable, and maybe even cute is like finding a needle in a haystack. But more than 3,400 shoppers at Nordstrom with a range of bra sizes from 34B to 34G are collectively making one bra their “regular go-to.” The best part? It’s on sale right now for up to 40 percent off.

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is earning rave reviews from shoppers for its combination of comfortable fit and delicate details, along with its ability to flatter a variety of sizes. The brand, including this specific bra, has been worn by celebs like Lady Gaga and Nina Dobrev. It features sexy lace trim detailing that shoppers say “doesn’t show” under a shirt — even ones made with thin material. Its plunging design makes it wearable with a variety of styles — from T-shirts to low-cut tops — while the molded cups provide light lift and structure.

The bra is available in a number of sizes that go up to a G-cup, and shoppers of all sizes can’t get enough of it. On the smaller end of the bra scale, one shopper, who is a size 32B and owns the Natori Feathers bra in multiple colors, said that it “shapes you nicely under any clothing.” On the other end of the spectrum, a shopper who is a size 34G said that it “fits perfectly” and that the “feathers line is super comfortable.” A third shopper who is a size 34DD echoed that sentiment, and shared that it’s “comfortable and flattering for [their] full and mature figure.” They also said it offers “great support.” The strap width thickens with larger sizes to offer a more supportive fit.

Shop Now: $41–$72 (Originally $72); nordstrom.com



Shoppers are also saying the bra “lives up to the hype,” acknowledging its popularity. One reason is its mix of “sexy and comfortable” material and design according to one reviewer, who added that it “doesn’t have a lot of padding” and therefore doesn’t add “more bulk under clothes.” This shopper, and many others (including the brand) recommend going up a cup size, as the sizing runs a bit small and is not full coverage.

A shopper in their 60s even shared their positive experience with the bra. They said because of their “shallow” breasts that “lack fullness,” bras often have gaps at the top of the cup. But with the Natori Feather bra, there are “no gaps despite one breast being slightly fuller than the other, and no heavy padding.” The shopper said the bra “simply supports what nature gave [them].”

In addition to the Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, Nordstrom’s sale includes deals on some of Natori’s other popular styles. The Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra, which is 40 percent off and available in seven colors, features lined jersey material for a smooth look under any top, along with lace detailing for sexy sophistication. One mom of twins deemed it “an ultra-comfortable bra” that they can wear all day. The Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra also offers “great support and beautiful contour,” according to one shopper who is a size 36DDD.

Update your underwear drawer and shop the variety of Natori Feathers bra colors and other Natori styles on sale at Nordstrom, but grab them soon as sizes are quickly selling out.

Shop Now: $46 (Originally $76); nordstrom.com



Shop Now: $45 (Originally $72); nordstrom.com



Shop Now: $33–$66 (Originally $66); nordstrom.com



