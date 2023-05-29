I'm in Need of a Closet Refresh, So I'm Shopping These 8 Summer Must-Haves From Nordstrom’s Sale

Including a versatile $11 tank and a Tory Burch straw bag for half-off.

Published on May 29, 2023 @ 07:00AM

I'm In Need Of A Closet Refresh, So I'll Be Shopping These Summer Must-Haves During Nordstroms Memorial Day Sale
Photo:

Nordstrom/ InStyle

We are less than a month from the official marking of the first day of summer, so it's time for a closet reset. And what better time than Memorial Day weekend, when all my favorite brands are slashing their prices? I start by analyzing the pieces I already have in my summer wardrobe so I know what I need to replace and what new styles I want to slot in. This helps curve my impulse shopping, but I do believe in treating myself to at least one item. So what stores do you start with? I usually make my way to Nordstrom first as they carry many of my faves all in one place, and it was just my luck that they are currently running their Half-Yearly Sale

The sale is up to 60 percent off — no code needed — and you get everything from dresses to accessories without breaking the bank. The price drop allows me to replace my favorite (but pricey) Agolde Jeans at half the price and pick up some closet essentials like a crew neck tank, poplin button-down, and the cutest Steve Madden sandals. Some of these items start at as low as $11. I rounded up eight of my personal picks that I think are worth shopping from the Nordstrom sale below — but act fast; the sale ends June 4.

  • Agolde Crisscross High-Waist Organic Cotton Jeans, $135 (Originally $208); nordstrom.com
  • Joe’s The Lara Frayed Mid-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts, $77 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $50 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com
  • BP Ribbed Crewneck Tank, $11 (Originally $19); nordstrom.com
  • Free People Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress, $76 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com
  • Steve Madden Gaia Croc-Embossed Sandal, $48 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com
  • Dolce Vita Adore Slide Sandal, $60 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com
  • Tory Burch Ella Mini Straw Basket Bag, $179 (Originally $358); nordstrom.com

I have been wearing Agolde jeans since college, and I will continue to pick them first when it comes to my essential denim. The only reason I haven't restocked sooner was due to the steep price tag, but the 35 percent off discount is worth the splurge. This style has the trending criss-cross detail at the waistband and a raw distressed finish at the hem and is available in sizes 29-32. 

Crisscross High Waist Organic Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $135 (Originally $208); nordstrom.com

Of course, when I went to try on my shorts from last summer, they were a tight fit. While they were my favorite, the Nordstrom sale gave me an excuse to try this Jennifer Garner-worn brand. I'm excited to style the Bermuda shorts as they are the current trending hem length. They come in sizes 23 through 28, feature a raw finish at the hem, distressing on the pockets, and come in a classic medium wash shade.

Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $77 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com

As a former fashion designer who used to design tees and tanks full-time, I am particular about the neckline and silhouettes of my tanks. But this high-neck tank with the tampered arm holes from BP. is my jam. It falls right above the hip and features a stretchy ribbed fabric. While I'll be purchasing it in black, it's also available in gray and white and comes in XS through XL. 

Ribbed Crewneck Tank

Nordstrom

Shop now: $11 (Originally $19); nordstrom.com

Is it even summer if you don't have a maxi dress on the roster? One of my all-time favorite brands to shop for dresses is Free People, and this floral-printed maxi doesn't disappoint. It comes in a pink and yellow flower option, as well as a darker brown and pink combo in sizes S to XL. It features a scooped ruffled neck, a drop back with a tie, and a side slit.

Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com

Winter boots are to winter as sandals are to summer, and I need these puffed double-strapped sandals to start my summer off on the right foot. They come in seven summer-ready colors and are available in sizes 5 to 13. 

Adore Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

And for my major Nordstrom sale savings, this mini basket bag from Tory Burch. This bag will be the perfect beachside accompaniment with my floral Free People maxi dress. The boho-chic bag features a straw exterior and has two straps, one for wearing over your shoulder and another for hand-held usage. And to ensure your possessions are secure, there's a leather drawstring closure.

Ella Mini Straw Basket Bag

Nordstrom

Shop now: $179 (Originally $358); nordstrom.com

Stock up on all your summer essentials for up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom’s Half-Year Sale before it ends June 4.

