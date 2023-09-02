Nordstrom Slashed Prices Up to 65% on 33,000+ Fall Fashion Items for Labor Day

There are several fall wardrobe staples that always deserve a place in our closets: jeans, sweaters, and booties. Lucky for us, Labor Day is an opportune time to take advantage of our favorite retailers’ price drops, particularly on splurge-worthy pieces, while they’re significantly less to usher out our summertime style and welcome in cozy autumnal clothing.

Right now, you can stock up on all your fall fashion needs during Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale, which features over 33,000 clothing, footwear, and accessory deals you don’t want to miss. Popular shopper-loved brands like Ralph Lauren, Jeffrey Campbell, Converse, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, and Longchamp are up to 65 percent off.

Keep scrolling to explore our top picks you shouldn’t sleep on during Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale.

Best Clothing Deals

Nordstrom

If you can’t stop dreaming about fall weather and, in turn, fall clothing, then you’ll be tickled by Nordstrom’s clothing deals this Labor Day. Stock up on closet staples like these Slvrlake High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans or a new wool blend coat from Ralph Lauren while it’s $70 off. It’s hard to imagine a cold-weather wardrobe without some toasty sweaters, and this wrap cardigan from Vero Moda is up to 25 percent off and “very flattering,” according to one shopper. And you can’t forget about a classic blazer that always makes a comeback as soon as September approaches — just ask Jennifer Lopez, who’s already rocking the timeless layering piece. This Unstructured Blazer from Open Edit is now $32, and one reviewer called it “super versatile” and added that it looks so good styled with flared jeans.

Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom

While summer is coming to a close, there are still warm weather days on the horizon, meaning there’s still time to wear comfortable sandals while starting to incorporate more fall-ready footwear like clogs and booties into our lineups. These Jeffrey Campbell booties on sale in ivory and tan are “great for transitioning into the fall season,” according to a reviewer. Another person called them “the most comfortable shoes ever.” If you have any fall weddings coming up, these Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandals are like “walking on clouds” per one shopper, and for some additional height, these Steve Madden platform heels are half off and pair beautifully with just about any wedding guest ensemble.

Best Accessory Deals

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s accessory sale section includes designer brands like Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, Longchamp, and Rag & Bone. Tons of jewelry is marked down, like this rhinestone link layered necklace for $9 and a pendant necklace that’s now $12. And if you’re ready to trade in your beach bag for a leather tote, consider this Kate Spade large hobo-style that’s 40 percent off right now. It’s made from soft pebbled leather, features both interior and exterior pockets for stowing on-the-go must-haves, and can even accommodate an iPad.

For more great deals, head over to Nordstrom while the Labor Day Sale is in full swing. And keep scrolling for more of our top picks currently marked down.

