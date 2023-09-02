Fashion Nordstrom Slashed Prices Up to 65% on 33,000+ Fall Fashion Items for Labor Day Shop designer bags for 40% off and accessories starting at $9. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 @ 03:00AM In This Article View All In This Article Best Clothing Deals Best Shoe Deals Best Accessory Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images There are several fall wardrobe staples that always deserve a place in our closets: jeans, sweaters, and booties. Lucky for us, Labor Day is an opportune time to take advantage of our favorite retailers’ price drops, particularly on splurge-worthy pieces, while they’re significantly less to usher out our summertime style and welcome in cozy autumnal clothing. Right now, you can stock up on all your fall fashion needs during Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale, which features over 33,000 clothing, footwear, and accessory deals you don’t want to miss. Popular shopper-loved brands like Ralph Lauren, Jeffrey Campbell, Converse, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, and Longchamp are up to 65 percent off. Keep scrolling to explore our top picks you shouldn’t sleep on during Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale. Best Clothing Deals Nordstrom If you can’t stop dreaming about fall weather and, in turn, fall clothing, then you’ll be tickled by Nordstrom’s clothing deals this Labor Day. Stock up on closet staples like these Slvrlake High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans or a new wool blend coat from Ralph Lauren while it’s $70 off. It’s hard to imagine a cold-weather wardrobe without some toasty sweaters, and this wrap cardigan from Vero Moda is up to 25 percent off and “very flattering,” according to one shopper. And you can’t forget about a classic blazer that always makes a comeback as soon as September approaches — just ask Jennifer Lopez, who’s already rocking the timeless layering piece. This Unstructured Blazer from Open Edit is now $32, and one reviewer called it “super versatile” and added that it looks so good styled with flared jeans. Slvrlake Stella High-Waist Slim Straight-Leg Jeans, $115 (Originally $329) Kut From The Kloth Christine High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans, $60 (Originally $99) Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Wool Blend Coat, $180 (Originally $250) Spanx Booty Boost Active High-Waist 7/8 Leggings, $64–$98 (Originally $98) Vero Moda Wrap Cardigan, $52–$69 (Originally $69) Open Edit Unstructured Blazer, $32–$75 (Originally $75) Kut From the Kloth Jasmine Chiffon Button-Up Shirt, $48–$69 (Originally $68–$69) Topshop Crewneck Sweater, $55–$68 (Originally $68) Best Shoe Deals Nordstrom While summer is coming to a close, there are still warm weather days on the horizon, meaning there’s still time to wear comfortable sandals while starting to incorporate more fall-ready footwear like clogs and booties into our lineups. These Jeffrey Campbell booties on sale in ivory and tan are “great for transitioning into the fall season,” according to a reviewer. Another person called them “the most comfortable shoes ever.” If you have any fall weddings coming up, these Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandals are like “walking on clouds” per one shopper, and for some additional height, these Steve Madden platform heels are half off and pair beautifully with just about any wedding guest ensemble. Jeffrey Campbell Rosalee Bootie, $58–$145 (Originally $145) Steve Madden Lala Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $50–$66 (Originally $110) Crocs Classic Crush Clog, $33–$39 (Originally $65) Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal, $80 (Originally $125) BP. Willa Western Boot, $60 (Originally $100) Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift High-Top Platform Sneaker, $48 (Originally $80) Lucky Brand Bollo Bootie, $90–$97 (Originally $129) Calvin Klein Sisha Bootie $70 (Originally $139) Best Accessory Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom’s accessory sale section includes designer brands like Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, Longchamp, and Rag & Bone. Tons of jewelry is marked down, like this rhinestone link layered necklace for $9 and a pendant necklace that’s now $12. And if you’re ready to trade in your beach bag for a leather tote, consider this Kate Spade large hobo-style that’s 40 percent off right now. It’s made from soft pebbled leather, features both interior and exterior pockets for stowing on-the-go must-haves, and can even accommodate an iPad. Ray-Ban 54MM Polarized Round Sunglasses, $149 ($186) Nordstrom Marquise Pendant Necklace, $12 (Originally $29) BP. Rhinestone Link Twist Layered Necklace, $9–11 (Originally $15) Nordstrom Set of Two Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, $28 (Originally $69) Kate Spade New York Hudson Pebble Leather Large Hobo Bag, $209 (Originally $348) Longchamp Small Boxtrot Bag, $298 (Originally $595) Rag & Bone Packable Straw Fedora, $175 (Originally $250) Tory Burch Mini T Monogram Embossed Crossbody Tote, $230 (Originally $328) For more great deals, head over to Nordstrom while the Labor Day Sale is in full swing. And keep scrolling for more of our top picks currently marked down. Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Coat Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $250 $180 Spanx Booty Boost Active High-Waist 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $64 Open Edit Unstructured Blazer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 $32 Steve Madden Lala Ankle Strap Platform Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $108 $50 Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift High-Top Platform Sneaker Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 $48 Lucky Brand Bollo Bootie Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $129 $90 Kate Spade New York Hudson Pebble Leather Large Hobo Bag Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $348 $209 Longchamp Small Boxtrot Bag Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $595 $298 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Oprah’s Favorite Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds Are Up to 50% Off This Labor Day Weekend Amazon’s Epic Labor Day Sale Includes Fall-Ready Sweaters, Loungewear, and Dresses Starting at Just $10 The Laidback Essentials Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Put All of Its Fall Clothes on Sale for Labor Day