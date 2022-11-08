I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are 15 Things Worth Buying for Up to 60% Off in Nordstrom’s Holiday Sale

Save on brands like Alo Yoga, Ugg, Celine, and Sam Edelman.

Published on November 8, 2022

Nordstrom Holiday Sale
Shopping is quite literally one of my favorite pastimes. There’s nothing like stepping through storefront doors, smelling the scent of new clothes, and envisioning everything your closet could be. However, snagging the new Vince Camuto sweater or Hanky Panky lingerie every other weekend can become a pretty lavish hobby. That’s why I’ve dedicated myself to not only shopping, but also discovering the latest and greatest deals on fashion and beauty. It’s the reason I’m now a shopping editor for a living — and my latest finding is the Nordstrom Holiday Deals event.

Through Nov. 29, shoppers all over can browse the popular department store for the latest clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Kate Spade, Free People, and Dr. Martens. Celebrity-loved brands are also available, such as Hailey Bieber’s beloved Alo Yoga and Jessica Alba’s favorite Sam Edelman collection. But get this: you’re not just saving a few bucks here and there; you can save up to a total of 60 percent off each item. That Karl Lagerfeld pocket coat you’ve been eyeing? Yeah, it’s $135 off. And those super-comfy Tory Burch sneakers? They’re marked down by $107.  

Best Clothing Deals

Addie Layering Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $41 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

Best Shoe Deals

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Hi Sneaker

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com

Best Accessory Deals

47mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Shop now: $290 (Originally $440); nordstrom.com

With the holidays right around the corner, this is also the ideal time to shop for loved ones. After all, who wants to pay full price for holiday gifts when you can get them on sale? Trust me on this; I’m sure Aunt Lindy wouldn’t mind a soft leather Coach bag, and I’m positive you won’t mind saving $135 on it. Plus, with brands such as Madewell, Ugg, and Barefoot Dreams, there’s something for everyone on your list.  

To lock in these mega deals, head over to Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals shopping page, fill your virtual cart with your favorite goodies, and checkout; Nordstrom handles the rest.

