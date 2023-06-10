I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and We’re Buying These 10 Under-$100 Summer Styles on Sale at Nordstrom

The day I decided to go to school for fashion, I was appointed my family's personal shopper. Everything from weddings to vacations, I am color-coordinating everyone from our youngest family members to our great-grandmothers. While this may seem like an easy job, there's a lot to consider. I consider flattering silhouettes for different body types, their personal aesthetics and favorite colors, price, and if they prioritize comfort (which most times they do). So when my mother asked me to revamp her summer wardrobe, I went straight to work. I audited the pieces already in her closet that needed replacing, the events she had planned, and my own recommendations to elevate her style. I then went online to Nordstrom, aka her favorite retailer, to see if any of her go-to brands were on sale, and just to my luck, they were.

Nordstrom is currently running their Half-Yearly Sale, with up to 60 percent off everything in its sale section. The price drop allows me to get my mom pieces from her favorite brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Joe's, and Free People without breaking the bank — no code needed. And we'll be adding the below ten summer staples that start as low as $20 to our cart.

For years, one of my mom's go-to brands for quality denim was Joe's, to the point where I picked up a couple of pairs myself. And for 57 percent off the Jennifer Garner-worn brand is nearly unheard of — so we'll take two. The jeans feature a high waist and a wide-leg cut and come in a dark with a washed gradient. I see my mom pairing these with a tank or blouse and a flat sandal.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $84 (Originally $198); nordstrom.com

One detail my mom loves in her tops is a balloon sleeve. That's pretty much the only style she wore last summer, so when I scrolled upon this Free People top, I knew it would make for a great pairing alongside these Blanknyc shorts or Joe's wide-leg jeans. It features a decorative bow at the center of the scooped neckline, comes in a breezy, lightweight cotton, and has elastic cuffs to create volume and keep the sleeve hitting at the perfect length.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com

When shopping for my mom, I keep two things in mind. Her favorite print is flowers, and she loves a halter moment. And this high-low hemmed dress by Juila Jordan features both of those details. It comes in sizes 2-16, has an inner lining that stops before the knee, and has a wrapped design at the waist. There's an invisible zipper at the center back, a keyhole, and two buttons on the halter for easy on and off.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $83 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com

My mom already owns a similar pair of these sandals by Tommy Hilfiger because that's how big of a fan she is — but the pair in her closet has seen better days. We plan to replace those worn-out sandals with this fresh pair, and right now, they’re 40 percent off. The shoes are available in sizes 5-10 and come in white, black, brown, and red. They feature an emblem of the Tommy Hilfiger logo at the center and have plush soles that are perfect for walks along the beach.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $39 (Originally $65); nordstrom.com

My mother is no stranger to Allbirds tennis shoes, so when we came across this pair for 40 percent off on top of the five-star ratings, comparing them to competitors and saying they’re the “most comfortable shoe ever,” my mom added them to her cart herself. An added bonus is that they are sustainably designed. They are available in sizes ranging from 5-11 and come in shades gray, green, black, and blue. They have a light and breathable mesh upper, a pull tab at the heel for easy on and off, and even includes extra padding around the heel for maximum comfort.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $96 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

Grab all your summer essentials for up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom’s Half-Year Sale.

