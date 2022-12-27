I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale

Here’s a little secret: The best time of year to buy things is after the holidays. I know, I know: It sounds a little counterintuitive because you probably do so much shopping the weeks leading up to December 25, especially if your friends and family exchange gifts every year.But something I’ve learned during my time working in fashion is that sometimes, the best deals come to those who wait… until after Christmas.

And that’s why I waited — and waited — until December 26 to buy myself the items I have been eyeing at Nordstrom. Yes, I was so tempted to get them for myself earlier this year, but knowing what I know, I decided to hold off until the post-holiday sales, and boy, I’m so happy I did, because Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is here, and it’s a good one. So many of the already marked down clothing, shoes, and bags are now an extra 25 percent off, which means we officially have a sale-on-sale, and TBH, that's my favorite kind of all the sales that exist. Double discounts? Who can pass that up! Not me, that’s for sure.

There are currently more than 32,000 items discounted during Nordstom’s big after-Christmas shopping event, which yes, is a lot of stuff, but that means more options for you. That said, I tend to take a sale of this magnitude as a challenge — it’s fun to scour through it and find some of the best deals, but it’s also fun to dig through all the offerings and find those items you’ve been eyeing for months on a major sale. Below, see the five fashion staples on my wishlist that are finally discounted.

Best Fashion Editor-Approved Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals

Mother Flare Jeans

If you haven’t tried out Mother jeans, then I’m sorry to say you’re sorely missing out. But you’re in luck, because so many styles from the celeb-loved brand are currently discounted. This pair in particular has all my attention because a) I love a classic dark wash and b) I’ve been obsessed with flares. Plus, they're more than $100 off, and I just can’t pass up saving that much on a really good pair of blues. Score!

Shop now: $103 (Originally $228); nordstrom.com

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Boot

Found: the coolest shoes at Nordstrom. But actually, I’m slightly ashamed to admit that I don’t own a pair of Dr. Martens yet, though I will soon, because these platform babies are currently en route to my house. I’m a sucker for platform boots, and I also love a good combat silhouette, and this pair combines my two loves into one stellar footwear style. Plus, the price is pretty great, and from what my friends have told me, Dr. Martens last a long time. All that to say, these are a worthy investment. (Patting myself on the back.)

Shop now: $113–$150 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

Stand Studio Large Lola Faux Shearling Tote

I don’t know what changed, but in the last few months, I’ve officially turned into a tote bag person. Maybe it’s because a big tote is obviously more practical than a small crossbody, especially for a long day running errands in the city, but I can’t stop gravitating toward large bags as of late, with this Stand Studio option really sparking my interest. The black faux-leather is so chic, while the fluffy black faux-shearling trim adds a stylish, luxe touch. Oh, and it’s almost $200 off. You’re welcome.

Shop now: $155 (Originally $345); nordstrom.com

Reiss Maia Spread Collar Rib Sweater

Sweater this, sweater that — I’m a sweater stan but when I stumbled upon this Reiss pick a few months back, I knew I had to make it mine. The $210 price tag stopped me though, but thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale, it’s now marked down to $93 and soon to be my most-worn sweater to date.

Shop now: $93 (Originally $210); nordstrom.com

Madewell Neale Straight-Leg Pants

Trousers were big in 2022, and they’ll be just as popular in 2023. But one of my New Year’s resolutions is to step outside of my comfort zone (aka, wear more colors and patterns), which is why I’m adding these Madewell pants to my collection. They’re equal parts trendy but comfy, thanks to the elastic back that doesn’t feel constricting to wear. I love the slight menswear-inspired vibe these have, too. And at $49, you simply can’t go wrong.

Shop now: $49 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com