Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals

Take an extra 25 percent off all clearance, including brands like Ugg, Mac, and Casper.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Published on December 26, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Best Nordstrom After-Christmas Deals
If you’ve ever ventured out to make a return the day after Christmas, you know what an ordeal it is. On top of size swaps, there are many newly-acquired gift cards and crisp bills that are ready for some post-holiday purchases. Many of our favorite retailers are offering blowout year-end deals, and lucky for us, Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is one of them.

Starting today and lasting through December 29, you can save an extra 25 percent on all sale items (though, with quantities already limited, I don’t recommend waiting until the last day). The retailer’s expansive sale section is full of major markdowns, with brands like celebrity-loved Ugg and internet-famous Great Jones at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. To make shopping the sale a little easier, I found 30 of the best deals on everything from apparel and beauty to home goods. Start your post-holiday shopping today (ideally from the comfort of your couch and wearing your cozy holiday PJs) at Nordstrom, where prices start at just $3.

Best Fashion Deals

Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

Shop now: $49 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom’s fashion section is full of unbeatable deals on some of our favorite, and celebrity-favorite, brands. Oprah once said that NYDJ’s denim “fits [her] curves perfectly,” and the brand’s popular straight leg style (yes, we’re finally giving into Gen Z) are now just $49. You’ll also want to grab Ugg’s fluffy sandals, a celebrity-favorite style that lets you bring the brand’s signature comfort into warmer weather. Other highlights include a majorly discounted Tory Burch tote, a pair of leggings with hundreds of five-star ratings, and a cashmere sweater that’s under $100.

Best Beauty Deals

Daydreamer Super Gentle Face Wash

Shop now: $7 (Originally $16); nordstrom.com

The best time to stock up on holiday beauty sets is post-holiday. Right now, a number of popular sets are deeply discounted, including this Kiehl’s Brighten Up Glow Set, which includes three of the brand’s most popular items: the dark spot solution, moisturizer, and vitamin C serum. You can also grab Blume’s gentle face wash for just $7, which “blows” luxury face washes “out of the water” according to one shopper. And to ensure hair looks just-left-the-salon all of 2023, grab Mermade Hair’s Blow Dryer Brush, which is on sale for 55 percent off.

Best Home Deals

The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Shop now: $72 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

I’m as beauty and fashion obsessed as everyone else (I mean, it’s kind of my job) but in my opinion, the most must-have item on this list is The Dutchess cast iron dutch oven from Great Jones, which is now over half off. This is the kitchen item I swear by – it makes meals taste better and my stovetop look prettier. You can also grab Boy Smells’ (an internet-favorite candle) three-pack and this cozy, customer-loved throw blanket that’s perfect for winter. 

While these might be our 30 favorite deals, they don’t stop here. Make sure to shop Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale, where all clearance items are an extra 25 percent off, before it ends December 29.

