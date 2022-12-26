Beauty Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals Take an extra 25 percent off all clearance, including brands like Ugg, Mac, and Casper. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom/ InStyle If you’ve ever ventured out to make a return the day after Christmas, you know what an ordeal it is. On top of size swaps, there are many newly-acquired gift cards and crisp bills that are ready for some post-holiday purchases. Many of our favorite retailers are offering blowout year-end deals, and lucky for us, Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is one of them. Starting today and lasting through December 29, you can save an extra 25 percent on all sale items (though, with quantities already limited, I don’t recommend waiting until the last day). The retailer’s expansive sale section is full of major markdowns, with brands like celebrity-loved Ugg and internet-famous Great Jones at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. To make shopping the sale a little easier, I found 30 of the best deals on everything from apparel and beauty to home goods. Start your post-holiday shopping today (ideally from the comfort of your couch and wearing your cozy holiday PJs) at Nordstrom, where prices start at just $3. Best Fashion Deals Nordstrom Shop now: $49 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com Nordstrom’s fashion section is full of unbeatable deals on some of our favorite, and celebrity-favorite, brands. Oprah once said that NYDJ’s denim “fits [her] curves perfectly,” and the brand’s popular straight leg style (yes, we’re finally giving into Gen Z) are now just $49. You’ll also want to grab Ugg’s fluffy sandals, a celebrity-favorite style that lets you bring the brand’s signature comfort into warmer weather. Other highlights include a majorly discounted Tory Burch tote, a pair of leggings with hundreds of five-star ratings, and a cashmere sweater that’s under $100. NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Leg Jeans, $49 (Originally $119) Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote, $235 (Originally $448) Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater, $60 (Originally $129) Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings, $29 (Originally $65) Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket, $75 (Originally $180) Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $38 (Originally $100) Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote, $84 (Originally $140) Halogen Tailored Double Breasted Long Coat, $60 (Originally $199) Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $75 (Originally $170) Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater, $62 (Originally $118) Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Crest Vest, $68 (Originally $150) Best Beauty Deals Nordstrom Shop now: $7 (Originally $16); nordstrom.com The best time to stock up on holiday beauty sets is post-holiday. Right now, a number of popular sets are deeply discounted, including this Kiehl’s Brighten Up Glow Set, which includes three of the brand’s most popular items: the dark spot solution, moisturizer, and vitamin C serum. You can also grab Blume’s gentle face wash for just $7, which “blows” luxury face washes “out of the water” according to one shopper. And to ensure hair looks just-left-the-salon all of 2023, grab Mermade Hair’s Blow Dryer Brush, which is on sale for 55 percent off. Mac Cosmetics Eye Run the Party Eye & Lip Kit, $23 (Originally $40) Mermade Hair Blow Dryer Brush, $33 (Originally $74) Merci Handy Namaste Hand Cream, $3 (Originally $7) Pursoma 4-Pack Clay Detox Bath Treatment, $16 (Originally $35) Mac Cosmetics Self Care Skin Set, $24 (Originally $42) Blume Daydreamer Super Gentle Face Wash, $7 (Originally $16) Kiehl’s Brighten Up Glow Set, $56 (Originally $99) RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Set, $66 (Originally $110) Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance, $51 (Originally $98) Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit, $20 (Originally $39) Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set, $52 (Originally $99) Best Home Deals Nordstrom Shop now: $72 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com I’m as beauty and fashion obsessed as everyone else (I mean, it’s kind of my job) but in my opinion, the most must-have item on this list is The Dutchess cast iron dutch oven from Great Jones, which is now over half off. This is the kitchen item I swear by – it makes meals taste better and my stovetop look prettier. You can also grab Boy Smells’ (an internet-favorite candle) three-pack and this cozy, customer-loved throw blanket that’s perfect for winter. Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid, $72 (Originally $160) Boy Smells Kush, Purple Kush and Les Three-Pack Votive Candle Set, $29 (Originally $56) Casper The Foam Pillow, $40 (Originally $89) Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw Blanket, $55 (Originally $147) Hyperice Hypersphere Mini Vibrating Fitness Massage Ball, $52 (Originally $99) Native Union Snap Magnetic iPhone 12 Wireless Charging Pad, $18 (Originally $40) Le Creuset Nine-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet, $90 (Originally $175) Soft Stripe Cotton Quilt and Shams Set, $58 (Originally $129) While these might be our 30 favorite deals, they don’t stop here. 