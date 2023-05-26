Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off

If you haven’t started summer shopping yet, you’re not alone. The good thing is, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, which is perfectly in sync with the long Memorial Day weekend, is going on right now. During the major event, you can find over 30,500 deals up to 60 percent off, allowing you to do all of your seasonal buying right here and now. Even better, noteworthy brands such as Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, Jeffrey Campbell, and more are all included in the lineup.

The only problem? Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is beyond massive, spanning over 400 pages. While each page brings you the best of style, skincare, handbags, and designer deals, it can be a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, I did the digging for you, and I’m sharing my top 30 picks across all coveted categories, below.

Best Shoe Deals

Whenever I go shopping, I always start with shoes, and this Nordstrom sale is no different. During the long weekend, you can score top-notch discounts on highly-rated Dolce Vita braided sandals and stringy Jeffrey Campbell heels. Sam Edelman, a Taylor Swift-worn shoe brand, is also offering over $100 off it’s textured heel, which I’m already planning to snag and wear with linen dresses and denim alike. But don’t get discouraged if heels aren’t for you. The shopping giant is also marking down big-name sneakers, like Tory Burch’s Good Luck Trainer Sneaker and Allbirds’ Tree Flyer, which everyone from Mila Kunis and Jennifer Garner to Sarah Jessica Parker and Blake Lively have worn.

Nordstrom

Best Bag Deals

You know what they say: life is short, buy the bag — or maybe it’s just me that says that. Either way, Nordstrom is making all of your purse dreams come true this Memorial Day with huge savings on seasonal bags, like this fringe clutch and bright-colored crossbody. You can also find luxe labels such as Michael Michael Kors and Jennifer Lopez’s go-to Coach brand heavily discounted, allowing you to curate the accessory closet of your choice.

Nordstrom

Best Clothing Deals

Since you secured new shoes and a sleek purse, you might as well go all the way and lock in a seasonally-appropriate outfit. Reach for a classic tee, like this Treasure and Bond find, or get a little fancy with a cotton Madewell dress. But whatever you do, don’t leave the sale without securing some must-have denim, like these oversized jeans from a brand Jennifer Garner always wears, or these lavender Rag & Bone bottoms that Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston are sure to love.

Nordstrom

Best Swimwear Deals

Perhaps the most important part of the entire Memorial Day weekend sale is Nordstrom’s swimwear section. Make sure you’re stocked up on 60 percent-off cover-ups and chic swimsuits, like Good American’s Halter-Neck One Piece. Or, show some extra skin in this adorable crochet two-piece set, which is guaranteed to get you loads of compliments.

Nordstrom

Best Skincare Deals

We’ve been focusing on fashion, but we can’t forget about beauty buys — especially when there are skincare deals too good to pass up on. A perfect example? Beautybio’s Eyelighter Concentrate. I’ve tried this magic potion before, so trust me when I say you need it. While you’re at it, stock up on more of your skincare faves, like Origins beloved facemasks and Clinique's Serum Foundation, which sits on the cusp of both skincare and makeup.

Nordstrom

Best Designer Deals

If you’re looking to splurge (come on, let’s live a little!), then check out Nordstrom’s designer deals. Bursting with high-end brands, like Givenchy and Stella McCartney, you’re sure to find at least one thing you love. My favorite pick? These Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pumps. Not only are they Barbie pink, but Blake Lively also owns a similar pair, which is convincing enough.

Nordstrom

While 30 deals is a pretty hefty number, there are still tons of Nordstrom Half Yearly discounts waiting to be discovered. So check out further finds here, and spend your long Memorial Day weekend the best way I know how: shopping.