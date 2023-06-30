I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Shopping These 31 Deals for Up to 62% Off in Nordstrom’s Fourth of July Sale

There are 20,000+ deals, but I found the best from Kate Spade, Levi's, Versace, and more.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nordstrom has it all; from party-ready dresses to summer-approved tops, the retailer offers the best fashion finds across a multitude of best-selling labels. It’s been a go-to destination of mine for years, and will continue to be — especially when it drops unbeatable deals.  

During Nordstrom’s Fourth of July sale, you can score up to 62 percent off highly-rated brands, such as Kate Spade, Alexander McQueen, Levi’s, and Valentino Garavani, all while locking in summer-perfect finds like colorful cover-ups, open-toed shoes, and beach-ready tote bags. But with more than 20,100 sale items to sort through, shopping can quickly become overwhelming. That’s why I sorted through the sale beforehand and found the best, editor-approved finds, below. Add your favorites to your cart ASAP — these deals won’t last long. 

Best Clothing Deals

Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress

Nordstrom

For something you can actually wear out and about, Nordstrom’s clothing deals have you covered — literally. How about a pair of easy, breezy Caslon linen pants, Oprah-favorite NYDJ slim ankle bottoms, or cool-girl Levi’s à la Kylie Jenner? Tops and dresses are also on sale, such as Free People’s floral maxi dress, Vince Camuto’s frilly, bright blouse, and 1.State’s versatile puff-sleeve shirt. But my favorite Nordstrom Fourth of July sale fashion find is this relaxed Treasure & Bond woven frock; not only does it come in five various colors, but it’s 30 percent off, too.        

Best Shoe Deals

Vince Camuto Cooliann Slide Sandal

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Cooliann Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

We can’t talk about a great sale without discussing shoes. At a whopping 62 percent off, you can land toe-ring Vince Camuto slides, while Steve Madden’s Adore Sandals offer you the same easy on-and-off process. If you’re not afraid of a little height, then I suggest reaching for Sam Edelman’s woven chunky heels, Dolce Vita’s highly-rated braid sandals, and Vionic’s ultra-comfy wedge shoe. But if heels aren’t for you, then consider the Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer, a totally cool girl-approved version of a dad sneaker.       

Best Designer Deals

Kate Spade New York Leather Woven Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom Kate Spade leather woven hoop earrings

Nordstrom

Perhaps most alluring is Nordstrom’s designer deals section. Loaded with top-notch brands, you can find major savings on Versace swimsuits, Alexander McQueen bags and high heels, Valentino Garavani jewelry, and Amina Muaddi purses. My most-loved discovery, though, are these Kate Spade woven earrings. Not only are they exceptionally versatile, but they deliver a punch of color and texture to make any outfit pop.

Best Swim and Cover-Up Deals 

Becca Solstice Strip Cover-Up Tunic

Nordstrom Becca Solstice Stripe Cover-Up Tunic

Nordstrom

If you’re set on finding the best swim options for less, then you’ve come to the right place. Nordstrom is currently offering discounts on cover- ups and swimsuits like it’s nobody’s business. Lock in a flirty crochet-inspired tunic by Becca to wear to the beach and a pool-side breakfast alike. For the same look but a different colorway, consider this Becca ocean-like tunic instead. If you’re looking for something more modest, Elan’s Stripe Cover-Up Romper is a great option, while La Blanca’s Tapestry Cover-Up works as a shawl just as well.  

While you’re here, don’t forget about a summer swimmie to wear to all of your tropical endeavors. Becca did it again with its Midcentury Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit, which hinges on the celebrity-loved trend. Dries Van Noten’s Cut-Out One-Piece is also celeb-inspired, tying in the rosette craze that has been spotted just about everywhere.  

Best Bag Deals

Btb Los Angeles Riley Clutch

Nordstrom BTB Los Angeles Riley Clutch

Nordstrom

In the bag department, you’ll find loads of stunning treasures — seriously, one look, and you’re sure to want them all. I have my sights set on this lavender fringe Btb Los Angeles Riley Clutch; it’s great for those vacations when you want to pack lightly and compactly. Speaking of Btb Los Angeles, the brand also has a chained wicker bag that’s on sale for 50 percent off. If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, then I recommend checking out Vince Camuto’s Mkenz purse, Tory Burch’s canvas bag, See by Chloé’s Laetizia tote, or Herschel’s Nova backpack. You’re guaranteed to be able to fit everything you need (and more) in these bags for a full day of work and play.

If you couldn’t already tell by this impressive lineup of deals, Nordstrom’s Fourth of July sale is offering savings opportunities on just about everything. But I have to warn you; I’ve already noticed a plethora of styles selling out — so if anything above caught your eye, I urge you to add it to your cart while you still can. Shop the rest of Nordstrom’s sale, here.      

