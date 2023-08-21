I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and I'm Buying These 6 Pieces From Nordstrom's Fall Style Curation

The weather this summer has been brutal, which has made getting dressed all the more difficult. Who wants to be covered in fabric when it’s 80+ degrees and humid? After wearing the same maxi dresses, shorts, and tank tops, I’m excited to start moving toward cooler weather.

When I designed clothes for a living, fall was my favorite season to develop and get inspiration from. You can take those barebone summer pieces and elevate them by layering long sleeves underneath or jackets and cardigans over top, but there’s nothing like slipping into a cozy knit dress that feels like a warm hug.

So, when I saw that Nordstrom had curated a fall fashion essentials edit, I had to sift through the collection to see what autumn staples I needed to add to my wardrobe. And after going through all 615 items, I am adding these six classic pieces to my cart ahead of the seasonal shift.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found that I gravitate to trousers more than any other style of pants. They’re like the sweatpants of workwear, given that they’re so comfortable and make any outfit pairing that much more chic. You can dress them up with a mock-neck top and loafers or down with a graphic tee and sneakers, making them the perfect pants for any occasion. So when I saw Astr the Label’s Milani High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants, I immediately added both taupe and brown colors to my cart.

The trousers are available in sizes XS through L and feature a high waist, front pleats, wide legs, a zipper front closure, and spacious front pockets.

Astr The Label Milani High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants

Nordstrom

Topshop’s Oversize Sweater Dress is a perfect transitional piece thanks to its oversized but mini length that makes it great for wearing as-is with a pair of socks and sneakers. Style it with tights or a midi silk skirt and boots, and it’s also a great piece for fall.

The plush sweater dress comes in a marled stone color and sizes XS through L. It features a mock neck, drop shoulders, an oversized fit, and ribbed trims along the cuffs and hem, which falls right above the knee.

Topshop Oversize Sweater Dress

Nordstrom

Gone are the days of wearing just blazers to job interviews; they can now be slotted in alongside your cardigans and leather jackets. Drape them over your shoulder with dresses and skirts, or pick up a slouchy oversized option that’ll take your go-to jeans and T-shirt combo to the next level. I’ve particularly got my eye on this chocolate brown Double-Breasted Blazer from Treasure and Bond.

The blazer comes in sizes XS through XL and features a long-lined silhouette. It has a button closure, two front welt pockets, and a fully lined interior. And at the back, a vent prevents bunching and constriction in movement.

Treasure and Bond Double-Breasted Blazer

Nordstrom

Shop more of Nordstrom’s fall fashion essentials curation below.

Splendid Classic Thermal Henley

Nordstrom

Madewell Mock-Neck Wide Rib Sweater

Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Pleated Crepe Midi Skirt