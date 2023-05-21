Nordstrom’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 29,000+ Deals, but These Are the 16 Best for Up to 64% Off

Shop major discounts from brands like Rag & Bone, Levi’s, Tula, and NuFace.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

We’re currently one week out from Memorial Day and the many sales that come along with the holiday weekend. The good news is you don’t have to wait any longer to stock up on new fashion and skincare finds, especially since some retailers have special deals to shop ahead of the holiday. 

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale officially kicks off on May 24, but right now, there are still more than 29,000 markdowns that we sifted through to find the best dresses, denim, shoes, and skincare products that you don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to snag — and they’re up to 64 percent off. 

Whether you’re looking for flowy dresses to add to your summer wardrobe, staple pairs of jeans in various rises and crops, new fancy footwear to tie your OOTDs together, or want to change up your skincare regimen, these must-shop picks from Nordstrom will help you jumpstart your summer holiday shopping.

Great deals don’t last forever — especially at Nordstrom — so be sure to add these items we’re eyeing to your virtual cart today during this massive sale. 

Best Dress Deals 

Nordstrom’s sale is overflowing with dresses ready to accompany you on all of your summer outings, like brunches and barbecues. This CeCe Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress is currently on sale in black, green, navy, and pink, and one shopper described it as “flattering,” noting that it didn’t “wrinkle after sitting in a work meeting all day.” If you prefer longer-length dresses, grab this Samsøe Samsøe Annah Slipdress in a midi style or the Free People Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress that’s adorned with soft ruffles and a side slit for 30 percent off.

Free People Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Best Denim Deals

Denim is a style staple that transcends seasons. Even when the weather gets warmer, there’s always an opportunity to style a pair of jeans with a classic button-down top or a simple tank. We found several denim styles on sale, including these straight-leg jeans by Madewell, a pair of Silver Jeans Co. skinny jeans, and even Lucky Brand denim shorts if full-length jeans aren’t a practical option for those exceptionally hot days. 

The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans MADEWELL

Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals 


There’s no such thing as owning too many shoes, and with deals like these, you may even want to snatch up more than one pair. These shopper-loved Dolce Vita Ronin Slide Sandals come in 11 different colors, including a funky denim style with major Y2K vibes. One reviewer highlighted the shoe’s comfort, saying that there was “no break-in period [and] no blisters.” Another person loved them so much that they “bought three pairs.” Nordstrom also has sneaker styles on sale, including these Nike Air Max Dawn Sneakers that are $34 off and are “the most comfortable sneakers,” one shopper said they’ve ever worn. 

Dolce Vita Ronin Slide Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Best Skincare Deals

If you’ve been on the hunt for new skincare products or need to replenish your current go-to's, Nordstrom currently has deals on brands like Tula, Kiehl’s, and Clinique. You can also score $39 off the NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device and Serum Set, which one reviewer called “a total game changer.” Another shopper said they noticed “plumper skin” after just two weeks of use and that their “fine lines around [the] lips and eyes are smoothing out.” 

NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Arial View of People in Swimsuits Laying on the Beach
10 Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits We Actually Feel Good Wearing, From $36 to $178
IKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse Crystal Evening Clutch Bag
I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023’s Biggest Bikini Trend
