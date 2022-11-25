Fashion Seasonal Trends Winter Fashion Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags Save up to 560 percent on these 20 last-minute designer deals. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Website Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 @ 08:59PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Even as a shopping writer, I can admit that Black Friday is a bit overrated. Sometimes, items sell out immediately or the discounts just aren’t as steep as you expected, but the one sale that shouldn’t go under the radar this year is Nordstrom’s. With more than $6,000-off discounts on designer clothing, bags, and shoes, starting at just $9, you can save up to 60 percent off right now, If you haven’t had the chance to do your holiday shopping yet today (or simply haven’t found something worth spending on), fear not: You can still find shopper-loved brands for shockingly low prices at the mega-retailer. From famous names in fashion to lesser-known lines, there are so many amazing steals to sort through. With so much to choose from, even the most seasoned discount-hunters may get overwhelmed. To save you time and stress, I’ve compiled my 15 favorite items, including must-haves from Acne Studios, Courréges, Off-White, and more. Best Designer Bag Deals During the busyness of the holidays, tote bags large enough to fit a computer, change of clothes, and anything else I might need in a 12-hour period are a must, and this plush canvas bag from Kassl fits that description perfectly — as a bonus, it’s versatile enough to match almost any outfit. This being said, I’d be willing to overlook this preference for a chance to show up to a holiday gathering with this iconic Coperni handbag or a leather wallet purse from The Row (both are currently 40 percent off). Nordstrom Shop now: $222 (Originally $370); nordstrom.com Acne Studios Awen Face Plaque Tote, $108 (Originally $180) Off-White Burrow Leather Tote, $738 (Originally $1,230) Coperni Swipe Zip Baguette Leather Handbag, $276 (Originally $460) The Row Lady Leather Wallet, $897 (Originally $1,495) Best Designer Clothing Deals Those of us trapped in chilly temperatures can stay cozy with sweaters from Proenza Schoeler and Akris Punto — each for 40 percent off — while a spring-perfect Collina Strada puffer makes for a cute and cozy outer layer. Underneath, a white Zimmerman button-down offers a trendy take on an office-wear classic thanks to playful scalloped finishes, and faded, wide-leg jeans from CO will quickly become your go-to denim year-round. Nordstrom Shop now: $594 (Originally $990); nordstrom.com Akris Punto Virgin Merino Wool Scoop-Neck Sweater, $270 (Originally $495) Collina Strada Floral Appliqué Puffer Jacket, $480 (Originally $800) Zimmerman Embroidered Scallop Detail Ramie Blouse, $297 (Originally $495) Co Wide-Leg Denim Pants, $297 (Originally $495) Best Designer Shoe Deals This time of year is (for obvious reasons) all about the boots. However, dealing with cold and slush doesn’t necessarily mean compromising on fun styles. These fur-lined booties, for instance, are edgy enough to turn heads, but still cozy and slip-proof. Alternatively, if a warm weather vacation is in your future, these Khaite’s Pool Slide Sandals (which are currently half-off) are the perfect addition to any packing list. Finally, there’s no time better to invest in a versatile staple like these Alexander McQueen leather lace-ups than when they’re 40 percent off. Nordstrom Shop now: $510 (Originally $850); nordstrom.com Khaite Brighton Pool Slide Sandal, $190 (Originally $380) Wandler Rosa Chelsea Boot, $390 (Originally $650) Alexander McQueen Court Sneaker, $324 (Originally $540) Proenza Schouler Shearling-Lined Boot, $597 (Originally $995) Best Designer Accessory Deals IMO, winter accessories like gloves, hats, scarves, and — now that it’s flu season — masks, are underutilized in fully creating a ‘fit. Instead of treating your layers like an afterthought, allow them to be the main event with statement items like this green ombré Mulberry wool scarf and plaid Thom Browne mittens. And speaking of accessories, a good piece of jewelry — like these festive Oscar De La Renta hoops or this now-60-percent-off Isabel Marant necklace, for instance — is an ironclad holiday gift idea. Nordstrom Shop now: $248 (Originally $355); nordstrom.com R13 Leopard Face Mask, $9 (Originally $35) Oscar de La Renta Crystal Hoop Earrings, $248 (Originally $350) Isabel Marant Rocio Beaded Frontal Necklace, $74 (Originally $185) Thom Browne Houndstooth Check Mittens, $380 (Originally $950) Shop More Black Friday Deals: Shoppers Say This Famous Growth Serum Makes Lashes “Longer and Thicker Than Ever” — and It’s 30% Off The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now I Wore These Viral Faux Leather Leggings for Thanksgiving, and They Kept Me Comfortable All Night