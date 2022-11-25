Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags

Save up to 560 percent on these 20 last-minute designer deals.

Published on November 25, 2022

Even as a shopping writer, I can admit that Black Friday is a bit overrated. Sometimes, items sell out immediately or the discounts just aren’t as steep as you expected, but the one sale that shouldn’t go under the radar this year is Nordstrom’s. With more than $6,000-off discounts on designer clothing, bags, and shoes, starting at just $9, you can save up to 60 percent off right now,

If you haven’t had the chance to do your holiday shopping yet today (or simply haven’t found something worth spending on), fear not: You can still find shopper-loved brands for shockingly low prices at the mega-retailer. From famous names in fashion to lesser-known lines, there are so many amazing steals to sort through.

With so much to choose from, even the most seasoned discount-hunters may get overwhelmed. To save you time and stress, I’ve compiled my 15 favorite items, including must-haves from Acne Studios, Courréges, Off-White, and more. 

Best Designer Bag Deals

During the busyness of the holidays, tote bags large enough to fit a computer, change of clothes, and anything else I might need in a 12-hour period are a must, and this plush canvas bag from Kassl fits that description perfectly — as a bonus, it’s versatile enough to match almost any outfit. This being said, I’d be willing to overlook this preference for a chance to show up to a holiday gathering with this iconic Coperni handbag or a leather wallet purse from The Row (both are currently 40 percent off).

Kassi bag

Nordstrom

Shop now: $222 (Originally $370); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Clothing Deals

Those of us trapped in chilly temperatures can stay cozy with sweaters from Proenza Schoeler and Akris Punto — each for 40 percent off — while a spring-perfect Collina Strada puffer makes for a cute and cozy outer layer. Underneath, a white Zimmerman button-down offers a trendy take on an office-wear classic thanks to playful scalloped finishes, and faded, wide-leg jeans from CO will quickly become your go-to denim year-round.

Proenza Schouler Stripe Fil CoupÃ© Crop Sweater

Nordstrom

Shop now: $594 (Originally $990); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Shoe Deals

This time of year is (for obvious reasons) all about the boots. However, dealing with cold and slush doesn’t necessarily mean compromising on fun styles. These fur-lined booties, for instance, are edgy enough to turn heads, but still cozy and slip-proof. Alternatively, if a warm weather vacation is in your future, these Khaite’s Pool Slide Sandals (which are currently half-off) are the perfect addition to any packing list. Finally, there’s no time better to invest in a versatile staple like these Alexander McQueen leather lace-ups than when they’re 40 percent off. 

Courreges Square Toe Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $510 (Originally $850); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Accessory Deals

IMO, winter accessories like gloves, hats, scarves, and — now that it’s flu season — masks, are underutilized in fully creating a ‘fit. Instead of treating your layers like an afterthought, allow them to be the main event with statement items like this green ombré Mulberry wool scarf and plaid Thom Browne mittens. And speaking of accessories, a good piece of jewelry — like these festive Oscar De La Renta hoops or this now-60-percent-off Isabel Marant necklace, for instance — is an ironclad holiday gift idea.  

Mulberry OmbrÃ© Alpaca Blend Scarf

Nordstrom

Shop now: $248 (Originally $355); nordstrom.com 

