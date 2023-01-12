Fashion Seasonal Trends Winter Fashion Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell Designer deals have never looked so good. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 12, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images ICYMI, celebrities are fawning over boots right now. Hailey Bieber is going straight for the lug sole, while Shania Twain is rocking the sleek leather look. Not to mention, just about every other celebrity obsessing over platform styles. Luckily, we can jump aboard the boot craze with Nordstrom’s secret designer boot sale. Prices start at $30 and discounts are up to 68 percent off. Styles include knee-high finds, clog bottoms, platforms, and more. But I doubt these can’t-beat deals will last long; especially since top brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Schutz are included. So keep reading to discover your next favorite pair of boots — or risk them selling out. Best Nordstrom Secret Sale Boots Schutz Mikki Pointed-Toe Bootie, $71 (Originally $158) Jeffrey Campbell Tuckee Lug-Sole Bootie, $97 (Originally $195) Sam Edelman Eli Platform Bootie, $72 (Originally $200) Balenciaga Blade Pointy-Toe Bootie, $580 (Originally $1,450) Vince Camuto Membidi Pointed-Toe Leather Boot, $64 (Originally $169) Bcbgeneration Sara Western Bootie, $70 (Originally $169) Marc Fisher LTD Gwyneth Over-the-Knee Boot, $100 (Originally $259) Michael Michael Kors Dover Pointed-Toe Bootie, $86 (Originally $225) Kenneth Cole Josie Over-the-Knee Boot, $70 (Originally $169) Sam Edelman Marci Sock Bootie, $76 (Originally $200) Naturalizer Henny Knee-High Boot, $116 (Originally $270) IMO, some boot trends are just better than the rest — like the over-the-knee style. Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing the sky-high trend last year. Her camel-colored boots were drool-worthy, and I found a similar pair for 61 percent off. The Marc Fisher boots feature a 21-inch shaft height, 3-inch block heel, and pointed toe. The shoes come in both tan and black suede colors and include a Western stitching pattern. Nordstrom Shop now: $100 (Originally $259); nordstrom.com Speaking of the West, cowboy boots are back in season, y’all. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes have all made the trend their own — and now it’s your turn. These Bcbgeneration booties come in white, green, and black. Each one features an ankle-grazing shaft and a memory foam footbed. The tonal stitching pays homage to a classic Western-inspired shoe, while the 3-inch stiletto makes it chic and sexy. Nordstrom Shop now: $70 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com Ankle-breaking heels are one of fashion's favorite looks. Lily Collins showed us how it’s done last month, while Anne Hathaway revealed her own twist on the look back in July. The trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and I found the perfect boot for the moment. Sam Edelman’s Eli Platform Booties boast a 2-inch platform and a 6-inch heel. The towering shoes are crafted with leather and include a rubber sole to keep you from slipping. You can also enjoy Sam Edelman’s classic mini applique on the heel and under the sole. So if you want to make a fashion statement, now’s your chance. Nordstrom Shop now: $72 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com Nordstrom’s undercover boot sale is offering way more than the boots listed above, so check out the full lineup of shoes here. Keep scrolling for more editor-approved finds. Nordstrom Shop now: $71 (Originally $158); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $97 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $580 (Originally $1,450); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $64 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $86 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $70 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $76 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $116 (Originally $270); nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season I’m a Serum-Obsessed Editor, and This Peptide-Packed Option Takes the Cake for Reducing Fine Lines Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years