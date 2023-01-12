Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell

Designer deals have never looked so good.

By Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on January 12, 2023 
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
ICYMI, celebrities are fawning over boots right now. Hailey Bieber is going straight for the lug sole, while Shania Twain is rocking the sleek leather look. Not to mention,  just about every other celebrity obsessing over platform styles. Luckily, we can jump aboard the boot craze with Nordstrom’s secret designer boot sale. Prices start at $30 and discounts are up to 68 percent off. Styles include knee-high finds, clog bottoms, platforms, and more. But I doubt these can’t-beat deals will last long; especially since top brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Schutz are included. So keep reading to discover your next favorite pair of boots — or risk them selling out.  

Best Nordstrom Secret Sale Boots


IMO, some boot trends are just better than the rest — like the over-the-knee style. Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing the sky-high trend last year. Her camel-colored boots were drool-worthy, and I found a similar pair for 61 percent off. The Marc Fisher boots feature a 21-inch shaft height, 3-inch block heel, and pointed toe. The shoes come in both tan and black suede colors and include a Western stitching pattern. 

MARC FISHER LTD Gwyneth Over the Knee Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100 (Originally $259); nordstrom.com

Speaking of the West, cowboy boots are back in season, y’all. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes have all made the trend their own — and now it’s your turn. These Bcbgeneration booties come in white, green, and black. Each one features an ankle-grazing shaft and a memory foam footbed. The tonal stitching pays homage to a classic Western-inspired shoe, while the 3-inch stiletto makes it chic and sexy. 

BCBGENERATION Sara Western Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $70 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com

Ankle-breaking heels are one of fashion's favorite looks. Lily Collins showed us how it’s done last month, while Anne Hathaway revealed her own twist on the look back in July. The trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and I found the perfect boot for the moment. Sam Edelman’s Eli Platform Booties boast a 2-inch platform and a 6-inch heel. The towering shoes are crafted with leather and include a rubber sole to keep you from slipping. You can also enjoy Sam Edelman’s classic mini applique on the heel and under the sole. So if you want to make a fashion statement, now’s your chance.

SAM EDELMAN Eli Platform Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $72 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom’s undercover boot sale is offering way more than the boots listed above, so check out the full lineup of shoes here. Keep scrolling for more editor-approved finds. 

SCHUTZ Mikki Pointed Toe Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $71 (Originally $158); nordstrom.com

JEFFREY CAMPBELL Tuckee Lug Sole Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $97 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Blade Pointy Toe Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $580 (Originally $1,450); nordstrom.com

VINCE CAMUTO Membidi Pointed Toe Leather Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $64 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Dover Pointed Toe Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $86 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

KENNETH COLE Josie Over the Knee Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $70 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com

SAM EDELMAN Marci Sock Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $76 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

NATURALIZER Henny Knee High Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $116 (Originally $270); nordstrom.com

