I’m a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 7 Deals I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Extended Black Friday Sale

If you’re shopping until you’re dropping, you’re not doing it right — sorry not sorry. I know this time of year — I’m talking Black Friday and Cyber Monday — is stressful, but I’ve done my fair share of impulse buying because something was “on sale,” only to find myself with a little bit of buyer’s remorse. But in my years working in the profession of shopping, I’ve learned how to tell the difference between a good deal that’s certainly intriguing upon first glance and a great deal that’s 100 percent worth pressing “add to cart” on — and Nordstrom has some of the greatest deals on the internet right now.

Yes, I know there are currently 51,000 items and counting included in Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, which has unexpectedly been extended through the weekend — hey, more time to shop! And no, I’m not telling you to sift through the 200-plus pages looking for something to buy — unless you really want to and have nothing better to do. Instead, I’ve done the “hard” work for you. Just call me your personal shopper, because I spot deals and worthwhile investments like it's nobody’s business (but mine — and now yours).

I’m a picky shopper, which means I’m not going to say yes to just any ol’ deal, so if you’re curious about what I'm buying (or need some guidance on what you should get at Nordstrom's Big Black Friday sale), check out the seven things I’m absolutely adding to my cart. Bags! Shoes! Shirts — oh my! You’ll find it all below. You're welcome.

Best Fashion Writer-Approved Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Shoulder Tote

Nordstrom

I’ve been in the market for a good tote for a while now; more weekend trips in my adulthood and the need for a sleek, substantially-sized bag (instead of a basic backpack like in my younger years) has grown so much since I moved to New York. There are lots of options, so my waiting to invest in one wasn’t about a lack of styles to choose from, but more so because I had my sights set on a Longchamp one for a while now, hoping it would eventually go on sale. And thanks to Nordstrom’s extended Black Friday sale, the famous Le Pliage Shoulder Tote is now $30 off, which means it’s mine. I love the poppy saffron yellow, but the turquoise and light brown are also marked down to $124 for a limited time.

Shop now: $124 (Originally $155); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Miramar Faux Jeans Knit Joggers

Nordstrom

If you’ve read any of my pieces, you know I’m a sucker for a fashion hack. Give me a pair of pants that look like designer trousers but feel like sweats and I’ll give you my heart. And that’s why when I first heard about these Rag & Bone jean sweatpants from supermodel Paulina Porizkova, I knew they had to be mine. The $225 price tag kept me astray for a bit, but now that they’re 30 percent off at Nordstrom, I’m finally clicking check out. Watch me live in these for the next three months.

Shop now: $158 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom

I feel like I’m about to say something controversial, but I don't care: If you don’t buy Ugg boots when they’re on sale, you’re not shopping correctly. There, I said it. Uggs are probably one of the best footwear finds you can invest in — year-round yes, but especially during the winter season. Styles are rarely marked down, so it’s always a welcome treat when I see Uggs for $50 off, which this platform Chelsea boot is right now. I have a feeling you’ll be living in these (I plan on doing the same).

Shop now: $100 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

Nordstrom

Everyone should have a really good leather jacket in their closet, and this one from AllSaints is, well, really good. I own a few pieces from the brand, and every time I put said pieces on, I’m blown away by the fit and quality. And while yes, AllSaints’ price tag can run more expensive than other brands, it’s worth it in the long run because you’ll probably own it forever (AKA, a worthwhile investment!) This biker jacket, made from buttery-soft leather, is the perfect mix of cool and classic, and right now, it’s $150 off — a major slash in its price.

Shop now: $349 (Originally $499); nordstrom.com

Chloé Joy Clog

Nordstrom

I never thought that I would become a clog person, but alas, here we are. In the past year, I've become so obsessed with the clunky shoe, so much so that I now own various iterations of the footwear. Ugg clogs! Hunter clogs! But now I’m ready to invest in a more elevated pick, which is why this pair from Chloé is currently in my online shopping cart. I’m obsessed with the stud detailing and the supple brown suede that looks so luxe and rich. Yes, they’re a splurge, but for a designer pair, I’m willing to shell out a little bit more.



Shop now: $570 (Originally $950); nordstrom.com

Joe’s Jeans The Mia High-Waist Ankle Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

I was invested in Joe’s Jeans the second Jennifer Garner called out the brand’s denim. That’s because all the wardrobe staples she recommended — from the Spanx Booty Boost to the brand’s famous Bra-llelujah — have become my tried-and-trues. Though Garner never highlighted one particular Joe’s style, I bet she owns multiple pairs, and the one silhouette I’m currently eyeing would easily fit into her wardrobe, too. I’m obsessed with wide-leg, crop styles at the moment, and this pair from the brand checks all the boxes. I’m also fond of the dark wash, which makes them versatile enough to wear with truly every top style and color imaginable, and the fact that they have just the right amount of stretch (thanks to the lyocell-elastane material) is the cherry on top.

Shop now: $130 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com

Good American U-Ring Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Nordstrom

If you don’t own anything from Good American, I hate to tell you that you’re sorely missing out on some of the sexiest, most flattering wardrobe basics on the internet. The fit, the quality, the comfort — there’s just something magical in the brand’s material, and that’s why I’m adding a few new pieces, like this ultra-sexy U-Ring long-sleeve bodysuit, into my collection for the winter. I’m always looking for pieces that can be worn not only on their own, but also as a layering staple, and this sleek one-piece is just that. Oh, and it’s 40 percent off — how can one say no to that? *Adding to cart as I type.*

Shop now: $75 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com