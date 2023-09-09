I Spent $300 on Beauty Products at Nordstrom Last Month — Here’s What I Bought

As a shopping writer, one thing I'm going to do is, well, shop. The way people frequent the grocery store is the same way that I find myself frequenting my local Nordstrom, where I’m able to shop everything from boots to transitional pieces for fall, and even pick up my beauty essentials. Unfortunately, my back-to-back trips to my favorite retailer racked up a hefty bill. My boyfriend and I did our end-of-month budget review, and we found that I spent just under $300 on beauty products in August. Am I sorry? A little. Would I do it again? Absolutely!

So, what were my Nordstrom beauty splurge purchases that racked up nearly $300? Everything from fall-forward shades of Chanel’s iconic nail polish to my tried-and-true eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills that I have been wearing since high school. I also picked up a few new beauty products that I’ve had my eye on — like L'Occitane’s shower oil — and they didn’t disappoint.

I have a few shades of Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color, and let’s just say I won’t stop buying it till I have every shade — it’s just that good My latest pick was the 165 Bois Des Iles shade. I wanted a deeper shade of red for my mani-pedi rotation, and this particular shade falls in the clay color family that everyone will be wearing this fall. The reason I keep returning to this line of polishes is because they’re long-lasting, have rich opaque colors, and a glossy, glass-like finish. Plus, it’s available in 19 other shades.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color

Nordstrom

When I was first introduced to Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen, I didn’t think it would be worth the hype, but I was quickly proven wrong once I actually got the chance to test it. I like it so much that I grabbed what’s now my third refill during one of my many Nordstrom stops.

The concealer is available in 13 shades, and its purpose is to brighten, highlight, and smooth out the complexion. To deposit the product, you click the bottom of the pen, after which it bubbles up into the tapered brush tip. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to increase hydration and help fight signs of aging, and offers light coverage. (On those days I need that extra oomph, I apply it and let it sit for a few seconds before blending it out.) I use it under my eyes to brighten my dark circles, as a highlight on the bridge of my nose, and at the peaks of my brow bone.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen

Nordstrom

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil has been on my beauty wishlist for some time now. I had a chance to try out the Almond Milk Veil Body Lotion, and from the smell alone, I knew I needed to try out the shower oil as well. To say I was impressed would be an understatement — it’s officially my skin's new best friend.

It dispenses as an oil, but as you lather it, it transforms into an aromatic foam. The star ingredient here is almond oil, of course, and it leaves my dry skin supple, hydrated, and clean without that stripped feeling. And once you step out of the shower, the scent lightly lingers on the skin as opposed to the some of my other body washes that disappear almost immediately. It also makes for a great impromptu shaving base.

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil

Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil will be my go-to brow pencil until they cease to exist (praying that this never happens). I have tried many other brands over the last decade, but I always come back to this one.

The Brow Wiz comes in 12 shades ranging from blonde to granite and features an ultra-slim retractable pencil that creates precise hair-like strokes. It has a smudge-proof formula that’s buttery smooth and effortlessly glides across the skin to create natural-looking brows. I use it to fill in gaps in my thin brows and shape for my missing arches.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil