The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days

Megan Schaltegger
August 2, 2023

Nordstrom’s epic Anniversary Sale can be intimidating to tackle, what with nearly 200 on-sale beauty deals alone to comb through. Considering this fact — and that there are only five days left to shop — we’ve done the heavy -lifting for you and found the best celebrity-used beauty brands currently marked down by up to 30 percent. 

We’ve got our eyes on the ultra-luxe La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set, which includes the brand’s shopper-loved moisturizer worn by Regina Hall, along with the Riki Loves Riki 5Xx Skinny Lighted Mirror, which counts Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie as fans. T3, the hair appliance brand once used by Reese Witherspoon, is also discounting its celebrity-used SinglePass Ceramic Curling Iron

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite celebrity-worn beauty must-haves that are marked down through August 6. Snatch them up before the sale ends or the products sell out. 

Best Celebrity-Used Beauty Deals at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Blush Duo

Nordstrom

Supergoop Glow Duo

Nordstrom Supergoop! Glow Duo

Nordstrom

I don’t think we need to drill you any further on the importance of SPF. You’ve probably caught on by now. But there’s always the question of finding a face sunscreen that doesn’t leave you looking like Capser the Ghost. Supergoop’s Glow Duo, which includes a Full-size Glow Stick SPF 50 and Full-Size Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen not only protects your skin, but delivers a dewy shimmer. The brand has been used by celebs and supermodels like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, and Brooke Shields, who have incorporated products into their own skincare routines.

According to shoppers, the duo set is a “great value” and adds a “hint of glow” without leaving a “greasy residue.” 

NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System

Nordstrom Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System

Nordstrom

Want to smooth, lift, and contour your face at the same time? This NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System — which comes complete with the device, Facial Trainer attachment, Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator, Firming + Brightening Silk Creme Activator, and a Wireless Charging Cradle — softly stimulates the face with microcurrents to tone the muscles and prevent aging side effects like saggy skin and wrinkles.

And while it might sound too good to be true, even Kate Hudson “swears by” the toning device. The actress uses the NuFace “every day” and has seen a “huge difference” in her skin as a result.

T3 Singlepass 1.25-inch Ceramic Curling Iron

Nordstrom SinglePass 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron

Nordstrom

If you want to achieve Reese Witherspoon’s rom-com ready, effortless waves, grab the T3 SinglePass Ceramic Curling Iron, which the actress once used for her bouncy style. The brand’s technology heats up fast and promises even, consistent heating — which provides consistent results. True to its name, one shopper said that the styling tool creates “shiny curls in a single pass.” Another praised the iron for not “tugging, pulling, or frying” their hair. 

Keep browsing for more celebrity-approved makeup and skincare deals to shopgoing on during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale before it ends on, which ends August 6. 

