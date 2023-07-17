The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Just Dropped With 5,000+ Epic Deals on Designer Fashion and Luxury Beauty

With Amazon Prime Day behind us, Nordstrom wasted no time kicking summer savings into high gear with its highly anticipated 2023 Anniversary Sale. The much-talked-about annual sale finally arrived today at midnight ET, with more than 5,300 deals across all categories for upwards of 50 percent off. While cardmembers had early access to deals last week, everyone else can now shop the entire Nordstrom sale — and there are so many new markdowns on fashion, beauty, and home items you won’t want to miss.

What Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?



Today, July 17, through August 6, 2023, Nordstrom is holding its biggest sale of the year. The retailer has thousands of on-sale items, including brand new arrivals exclusively for the event. And unlike other sales Nordstrom has throughout the year, this one doesn’t feature exclusions on some of the most popular brands loved by shoppers and worn by celebrities.

Who Can Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom cardholders gained access to the sale starting July 11, but now everyone can snag savings on clothing, shoes, skincare, handbags, and more. If you do happen to join the Nordy Club, you’ll get access to even more benefits like free two-day shipping, free alterations, and Nordstrom points on purchases.

What Will Be on Sale in the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The question is, what won’t be discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Shoppers will find major fashion deals on designer clothing and accessories from editor- and celebrity-loved brands like Spanx, Birkenstock, Rag & Bone, Alo Yoga, and Longchamp, just to name a few. Nordstrom will also have big savings on skincare and beauty favorites, including supermodel-approved SPF from Supergoop, anti-aging cream from Kate Somerville, and the skin-tightening NuFace Facial Device.

Although the sale just kicked off today, the most popular items and brands are bound to be scooped up quickly (if past Nordstrom sales are any indication). Keep reading to find more can’t-miss deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that we recommend snapping up before they’re gone.

Best Dress Deals

Nordstrom has deals on a slew of dress styles to take you through the rest of summer and beyond. Transitional picks like this sweater mini dress can be paired with simple slides or strappy sandals right now, then worn with boots and a light jacket on chilly fall nights. You’ll also find markdowns on comfy, lightweight maxi dresses, like the Zella relaxed tank dress that offers the “perfect flattering fit,” according to one shopper.

Zella Getaway Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Wavy Check Sweater Mini Dress

Nordstrom

Best Comfy Shoe Deals

Save up to 43 percent on shoes that are both cute and comfortable, including these On running shoes that one shopper compared to “walking on clouds.” And if you’re still in need of the perfect summer sandal, styles from Birkenstock — the comfy shoe brand that celebs including Katie Holmes always wear — are on sale. The marked-down Arizona style, in particular, is designed with leather straps and Birkenstock’s signature molding footbed for a “surprisingly soft” fit.

On Cloudswift Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

Nordstrom

Best Denim Deals

Because a well-rounded denim collection is a wardrobe must regardless of the season, Nordstrom’s selection of discounted jeans is worth checking out. Rag & Bone — whose denim Jennifer Aniston has been spotted in multiple times in recent years — has flattering jeans on sale, as do other classic denim labels like Madewell and Levi’s.

Rag & Bone Casey Raw Hem Jeans

Nordstrom

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Best Handbag Deals

Bags from Coach (which counts Jennifer Lopez as a fan and brand ambassador) are on sale, including this convertible leather crossbody that comes in three colors. Plus, Longchamp — which Kate Middleton has frequently worn — marked down its expandable tote bags up to 28 percent in summer-ready colors. One shopper called this water-resistant nylon tote a “true classic staple” and “great everyday bag.”

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom’s huge annual sale is the perfect time to invest in any pricier beauty buys you’ve been eyeing. The skincare deal selection, in particular, is impressive; you can choose between many anti-aging creams, like this Kate Somerville wrinkle-reducing formula that made a “significant improvement” on the tone and texture of one shoppers’ skin. Face sculpting devices, like the NuFace tool Kate Hudson is a fan of, are up to 33 percent off in different varieties.

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

Nordstrom

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit

Nordstrom

Deals are bound to fly off the virtual shelves quickly, so don’t wait to shop your favorites from Nordstrom’s long-awaited Anniversary Sale.