I Just Discovered 20 Secret Nordstrom Fashion Deals to Shop for Up to 60% Off Ahead of the Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom never misses a beat. The shopping giant always brings the best of the best to the forefront and is now gearing up for its biggest fashion event of the year: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. During this sale, shoppers can lock in bottoms, dresses, swim, and more, finding unbeatable deals on best-selling items. Early access for various tiers of cardmembers starts July 11 (more on that below), but if that’s not your jam, you’ll have to patiently wait until July 17, when everyone gets to save big until August 6.

Can’t wait until then? You’re in luck. I did some digging and found — wait for it — secret early deals that are already live no matter your card status. Keep reading to discover my top 20 favorite picks, and shop the discounts before everyone else.

Best Clothing Deals

Nordstrom

Whether you’re on the hunt for a quirky printed maxi skirt or versatile midi dress, these early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals have it all. I can’t get over this chic and frilly Vince Camuto blouse that’s available in an array of colors, and I’ve officially decided I need it in my closet ASAP. Better yet, these cut-off Levi’s 501 shorts are 33 percent off — I had to do a double-take.

Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom

You can never have too many shoes — er, at least, that’s what I believe. If you’re in the same boat, take advantage of up-to 60 percent-off discounts on footwear across the board. Enjoy a pair of luxe slides, like bedazzled Steve Madden sandals and $20 Lely slides, that will pair with just about anything, Another option: Dress up your ‘fit with Dolce Vita’s braided sandals — take it from me, they’re beyond comfortable. But my favorite are these 40 percent-off butterfly Converse. They’re totally Barbie-approved and will add an instant splash of color to your getup.

Best Swimwear Deals

Nordstrom

If you’re in need of some summer garb, now’s the best time to stock up. Choose between tons of on-sale cover-ups, such as this colorful Becca tunic and this Agua Bendita romper. If you’re good on beachwear, then consider a brand new strappy bikini top or a super sexy one-piece that features cutouts and a delicate chain detail.

Best Bag Deals

Nordstrom

Purses are often one of the priciest fashion pieces you can bag (pun intended). Thankfully, these secret early deals have prices slashed by up to 40 percent. My favorite pick is this groovy, wavy Topshop shoulder bag, while this vibrant Btb Clutch is a close second. Sticking with bright, seasonal colors, Kurt Geiger has a rainbow-like purse adorned with fruit decals, while Herschel Supply Co. is keeping things simple and practical with its Nova backpack.

Best Designer Deals

Nordstrom

You didn’t think I forgot about the designer deals, did you? If you want to go all out, take advantage of the 60 percent-off discount on Alexander McQueen’s leather crossbody bag. For everyday pieces, shop Cole Haan’s easy-to-wear pink heeled sandals and Tory Burch’s super comfortable Cloud Sandals. But these polka-dotted Kate Spade pajamas are my most-loved find — great for those hot summer nights.

Even if you’re ready to shop all of the secret early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals, you might still have some questions leading up to the official start date. If so, I have you covered with some common FAQs, below.

When Is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is divided into two tiers: cardmember early access and general sale. Icon cardmembers can begin shopping on July 11, ambassadors can start on July 12, and influencers join the fun on July 13. Non-cardholders can start loading up their cart on July 17 until August 6, but it’s not too late to apply to be a cardmember.

What’s Included In the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can find a wide selection of fashion must-haves, such as shoes, jeans, dresses, lingerie, tops, coats, swim, and more. Beauty, such as moisturizer, shampoo, and makeup, is also included in the impressive lineup of discounts. Well-known brands, such as Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and Levi’s, are included in the sale, as well as up-and-coming labels.

