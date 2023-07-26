I'm a Designer Bag-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and I’m Buying These 8 Styles at Nordstrom for Up to 40% Off

Growing up, my friends and family gave me the nickname “the bag lady.” Wherever I was, my purse was right there next to me. It didn't matter whether I was out with my family or at home; my purse was nearby. As I moved into my teenage years, this fixation on handbags and purses bloomed. My mom would pass down all her old designer bags, and once I started working, my entire check went towards the trendiest bag of the season. Fast forward to my late 20s, and I have a pretty nice collection of totes, clutches, and other ludicrously capacious bags.

While I have taken on a more minimal mindset when it comes to shopping for bags these days, I will say when I find a good deal on my favorite purse brands, I tell anyone who'll listen. So, of course, I had my calendar marked for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. They have major discounts on my designer bag must-haves, like Coach, Longchamp, Kurt Geiger London, and more. Being the designated handbag connoisseur among family and friends for the last two decades, I’ve used my expertise to round up eight discounted bags you can’t miss during this sale.

8 Best Designer Bag Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023:

The classic handbag brand that has been worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has several sizes of their Le Pliage tote bags on sale. The one that's currently sitting in my cart is this fire-red Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag. The spacious bag features leather detailing on the top handle and flap closure, a detachable and adjustable strap, and a secure zipper closure for the main compartment. It has a larger and smaller slip pocket on the interior great for holding items you reach for more often. The travel bag is also available in gold and black.

It was pretty bittersweet to see the Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag that I bought at full price get marked down to nearly $100 off, but I made sure to let my mom, who is always trying to "borrow" my bag, know that she can pick up her own for a steep discount. The leather bag is available in white and orange and comes with a detachable and adjustable crossbody and shoulder strap. It features gold hardware and a zipper closure to keep your items secure within the bag. The interior has a soft fabric lining with a pocket that can fit your phone. It's one of my favorite everyday bags and can hold my wallet, Kindle, and portable charger with space to spare.

With the summer heat hitting record numbers, I refuse to be anywhere other than the beach or the pool. And what's a trip to the beach without the perfect beach bag, aka Btb Los Angeles Hola Beaches Straw Shopper, to carry your sunscreen and beach read? The straw bag has the witty quote "Hola Beaches" crocheted across the front and features a full cotton-lined interior to keep sand and debris out of your bag. It also includes a spacious main compartment, a magnetic snap closure, and an attached slip pocket to conveniently store your phone and wallet.

