Miley Cyrus's Little Sister Noah Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Actress Noah Cyrus debuted a surprising new look this past weekend at Kylie Jenner's star-studded birthday party. Miley's 15-year-old sister, who seemed to be paying homage to the birthday girl, rocked gray-blue lips, dramatic eyelashes, and what appears to be a gray wig.

Feeling kind of sus ✨🌙💋 A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on Aug 9, 2015 at 10:47pm PDT

Everything i do i do for you A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on Aug 10, 2015 at 4:51am PDT

💤💨💦💧🙇👖🎽👕👔💙💎💍👥👤🐟🐋🐬🐳🌀🌌🎐📘💺⚓️🗽🚘🚙im blue baby A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on Aug 10, 2015 at 1:13pm PDT

This isn't the first time Noah has experimented with her beauty look. Her Instagram is chock-full of dye-jobs, rainbow-colored wigs, and fun eye makeup. She's like a mini Miley! Check out some of our favorite looks below.

This love is BAD A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on Jul 25, 2015 at 7:45pm PDT

🎶If this is love then I'd rather be lonely🎶 @featheredbyevelise @hairfairymagic A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on Apr 7, 2015 at 11:50pm PDT

When u have the best hair colorist @hairfairymagic @featheredbyevelise A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on May 6, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

