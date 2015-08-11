Miley Cyrus's Little Sister Noah Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Actress Noah Cyrus debuted a surprising new look this past weekend at Kylie Jenner's star-studded birthday party. Miley's 15-year-old sister, who seemed to be paying homage to the birthday girl, rocked gray-blue lips, dramatic eyelashes, and what appears to be a gray wig.
This isn't the first time Noah has experimented with her beauty look. Her Instagram is chock-full of dye-jobs, rainbow-colored wigs, and fun eye makeup. She's like a mini Miley! Check out some of our favorite looks below.
Check out Noah's shocking transformation through the years!