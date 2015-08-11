Miley Cyrus's Little Sister Noah Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Lindsay Dreyer
Aug 11, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Actress Noah Cyrus debuted a surprising new look this past weekend at Kylie Jenner's star-studded birthday party. Miley's 15-year-old sister, who seemed to be paying homage to the birthday girl, rocked gray-blue lips, dramatic eyelashes, and what appears to be a gray wig.

Feeling kind of sus ✨🌙💋

A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on

 

Everything i do i do for you

A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on

 

 

 

This isn't the first time Noah has experimented with her beauty look. Her Instagram is chock-full of dye-jobs, rainbow-colored wigs, and fun eye makeup. She's like a mini Miley! Check out some of our favorite looks below.

This love is BAD

A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on

 

🎶If this is love then I'd rather be lonely🎶 @featheredbyevelise @hairfairymagic

A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on

 

When u have the best hair colorist @hairfairymagic @featheredbyevelise

A photo posted by ΠθΔΗ (@noahcyrus) on

 

Check out Noah's shocking transformation through the years!

