Menopause is euphemistically referred to as "the change," but it's possible we've been underestimating just how much our bodies can evolve during that time.

"The menopause transition is a time of hormonal fluctuation, and a time when estrogen levels, specifically, start to decline, impacting the skin in several ways," No7's Head of Science Research Dr. Mike Bell shares with InStyle. "We have been conducting scientific research with the University of Manchester on skin changes during the menopause transition for five years now. Collagen production reduces deeper down in the skin, leaving skin feeling less firm and exacerbating lines and wrinkles. Our own recently published scientific research indicates that the skin barrier is also affected during menopause."

While each person's menopausal experience is unique, the MD says it's important to note that although declining estrogen levels will affect all women, regardless of race or ethnicity, the amount of time individuals experience these symptoms can vary.

On average, studies have shown that white women tend to face symptoms for around four to five years, while women of color can be dealing with these changes from anywhere to six to 10, and tend to start them a couple years earlier. This can include hot flashes, as well as changes in mood and skin.

Menopause has been stigmatized for too long. With Flash Forward, we turn it into an open conversation and celebrate the people making that possible. Scroll to the bottom for more from this special issue.

"Women may find that the skincare they were using before suddenly doesn’t quite work for them or doesn’t address the new skin concerns they might now face," explains Dr. Bell. "Skin can become drier and more sensitive, for example, so there may be a need to build in a [new] nighttime moisturizer, take a rest from high-strength retinol, increase the SPF in their daily sunscreen, or change to a milder emulsion-based cleanser."

Thankfully, the beauty industry has began to cater to menopausal skin and a host of brands have begun branching into this phase of life with product offerings. But No7 is taking things a step further by launching their Menopause Skincare Collection in drugstores nationwide — and with a price point of less than $35, there's nothing quite as widely accessible.

