By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 @ 07:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy No.7 Skincare Menopause is euphemistically referred to as "the change," but it's possible we've been underestimating just how much our bodies can evolve during that time. "The menopause transition is a time of hormonal fluctuation, and a time when estrogen levels, specifically, start to decline, impacting the skin in several ways," No7's Head of Science Research Dr. Mike Bell shares with InStyle. "We have been conducting scientific research with the University of Manchester on skin changes during the menopause transition for five years now. Collagen production reduces deeper down in the skin, leaving skin feeling less firm and exacerbating lines and wrinkles. Our own recently published scientific research indicates that the skin barrier is also affected during menopause." While each person's menopausal experience is unique, the MD says it's important to note that although declining estrogen levels will affect all women, regardless of race or ethnicity, the amount of time individuals experience these symptoms can vary. On average, studies have shown that white women tend to face symptoms for around four to five years, while women of color can be dealing with these changes from anywhere to six to 10, and tend to start them a couple years earlier. This can include hot flashes, as well as changes in mood and skin. Menopause has been stigmatized for too long. With Flash Forward, we turn it into an open conversation and celebrate the people making that possible. Scroll to the bottom for more from this special issue. "Women may find that the skincare they were using before suddenly doesn’t quite work for them or doesn’t address the new skin concerns they might now face," explains Dr. Bell. "Skin can become drier and more sensitive, for example, so there may be a need to build in a [new] nighttime moisturizer, take a rest from high-strength retinol, increase the SPF in their daily sunscreen, or change to a milder emulsion-based cleanser." Thankfully, the beauty industry has began to cater to menopausal skin and a host of brands have begun branching into this phase of life with product offerings. But No7 is taking things a step further by launching their Menopause Skincare Collection in drugstores nationwide — and with a price point of less than $35, there's nothing quite as widely accessible. The Collection 01 of 05 No7 Menopause Skincare Protect & Hydrate Day Cream No.7 Beauty To shop: $26; us.no7beauty.com With a blend of niacinamide, No7s Hydrating Complex, green tea, vitamin C, and broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, think of this day cream as your do-it-all product to use post-cleanser. Expect your skin to feel hydrated, soothed, and look radiant immediately after use, with a more even skin tone over time. Apply to the face and neck in the morning. 02 of 05 No7 Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum No.7 Beauty To shop: $33; us.no7beauty.com Specially designed to replenish the look of collagen-depleted skin, this formula containing star ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen peptides, lipids, and ceramides helps to even out skin tone, hydrate, smooth out fine lines, and add radiance. Use morning and night with the rollerball applicator for an instant cooling sensation. 03 of 05 No.7 Menopause Skincare Nourishing Overnight Cream No.7 Beauty To shop: $25; us.no7beauty.com With similar ingredients to the Instant Radiance Serum, apply this cream to the face and neck before bed for an extra boost of moisture. Expect to wake up with a supple, glowing complexion. 04 of 05 No7 Menopause Skincare Instant Cooling Mist No.7 Beauty To shop: $15; us.no7beauty.com Use this rose water and glycerine-rich spray any time — day or night, and even over makeup — when your skin needs extra hydration or if you need to cool down. 05 of 05 No7 Menopause Skincare Firm & Bright Eye Concentrate Courtesy. To shop: $28; us.no7beauty.com Curb the look of dry, tired eyes with a formula rich in niacinamide, lipids, ceramides as well as red clover isoflavones to help revive, brighten, and firm skin. To use, give the tube a gentle squeeze and apply the product around the eye area with the metal roller for an instant cooling sensation. Lightly pat in any remaining product with fingers until absorbed. "Unlike other products on the market, this new No7 range has been designed in collaboration with more than 7,000 menopausal women who have informed the development every step of the way," Dr. Bell explains. "Unlike other products on the market, this new No7 range has been designed in collaboration with more than 7,000 menopausal women who have informed the development every step of the way," Dr. Bell explains. "It is not a rebadging of existing products and not a range that solely focuses on more traditional signs of aging, but a range that has been specifically designed to address six key menopausal skin concerns — dryness, dullness, sensitivity, lack of firmness, uneven skin tone and lines and wrinkles — with peer reviewed scientific research at its heart." No7's Menopause Skincare Collection is available now online and in-store at Ulta and Walgreens.