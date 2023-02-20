I Finally Found a Gentle Anti-Aging Cream That Calms My Puffy Eyes — and It's 35% Off

It doesn't irritate the sensitive skin around my eyes

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

No. 7 Beauty Anti-Aging Eye Cream Reduced My Puffiness
No. 7 Beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the most reactive part of my face (and likely yours) is the sensitive skin around my eyes. One slight deviation from my normal routine, which can be anything from trying a new perfume to a change in the weather, and this region of my face will flare up into a red and flaky fuss; leaving me battling itchiness and serious inflammation. Needless to say, it’s a challenge to find an eye cream that won’t result in severe irritation of my eczema-prone skin.

So when No7 Beauty reached out about an eye cream specifically designed for people like me with especially sensitive skin, I jumped at the chance to try it. The cherry on top? No7 Beauty is in the middle of a sitewide, 30 percent off sale, plus, you can save an extra 5 percent with code FEB5

Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream

No. 7 Beauty

Shop now: $16 with code FEB5 (Originally $24); no7beauty.com

This triple action eye cream is from the brand’s Lift and Luminate collection, which aims to improve firmness while evening tone and adding much-needed hydration. I like the narrow tube to dispense as much of the eye cream as I want, which is about 3 to 5 small dots under each eye. The cream absorbs fast and is super light, so I don’t feel like it’s weighing down my delicate eye area.

I usually wake up with puffy under eyes and if I’m having a flare up, that puffiness only gets worse. This eye cream is a game-changer for quickly giving my eyes a refresh in the mornings thanks to its brightening antioxidant formula with vitamin C, and deeply hydrating ingredients like shea butter. I noticed that my typical puffiness is already reduced, and I’m relieved to finally have an eye cream that successfully nourishes my skin without irritation. For the last week I used this eye cream along with the brand’s triple action serum and fragrance-free face day cream, and my skin has felt incredibly smooth and calm.

I wasn’t surprised to see that I’m not the only one raving about this eye cream. One person shared that their under eye puffiness has been “minimized” and that their skin “looks tighter.” Another shopper said that this cream “does wonders” for fading their dark circles, and a third noted that they’ve seen a “dramatic change” in the fine lines around their eyes, too.

Treat your eyes to a little extra TLC this winter, and head to No7 Beauty to get 35 percent off this depuffing and brightening eye cream and more with code FEB5 at checkout.

Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum 30ml

No. 7 Beauty

Shop now: $23 with code FEB5 (Originally $35); no7beauty.com

Lift & Luminate Triple Action Fragrance Free Day Cream SPF 30

No. 7 Beauty

Shop now: $18 with code FEB5 (Originally $27); no7beauty.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spring fashion trends
You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring
Guerlain
I’ve Been Using This Award-Winning Bronzer to Fake a Sun-Kissed Glow for Over a Decade
InStyle Tested Beauty Product Deals
10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3
Related Articles
LilyAna Naturals eye cream
This Top-Rated Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Wrinkles in 2 Days, According to Shoppers
Cosrx snail mucin sale
I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient
Paula's Choice Skincare Exfoliant
If You Found the Famous Paula’s Choice Exfoliator to Be Harsh, There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Formula
Tula Power Couples Duo Sale
The Buzzy Skincare Brand Behind a Mandy Moore-Used Eye Balm and an Editor-Loved Night Cream Is on Sale
U-Beauty CPC - The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is 15% Off for InStyle Readers
The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is on Sale for InStyle Readers
I Was Never an Eye Cream Person but Now I Swear By This Just-Launched Product for Brighter Under Eyes
I’d Written Off Eye Creams Until I Tried This Formula That Shoppers Call “Actual Magic”
Love, Indus CPC - I Pair These Lightweight Yet Deeply Hydrating, Luminous Serums to Give My Skin a Perfect Dose of Dewiness
I Pair These Lightweight Yet Deeply Hydrating Serums to Give My Skin a Perfect Dose of Dewiness
Evolvetogether CPC - This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Best Eye Creams for Dry Skin
The 17 Best Eye Creams for Dry Skin of 2023
Best Brightening Eye Creams of 2022
The 13 Best Brightening Eye Creams of 2023
No.7 Menopause Skincare Line Launch
Thanks to No7, You Can Now Shop Menopause Skincare At the Drugstore
Best Eye Creams of 2022
The 15 Best Eye Creams of 2023
How InStyle Beauty Editors Transition Their Skincare Routines for Fall
How Our Beauty Editors Transition Their Skincare Routines for Cooler Weather
Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream
This Firming Eye Cream Is So Good, Even Skeptics Will Love It
Avene Black Friday Sale
This "Face Altering" French Skincare Brand Is Having a Massive Sale