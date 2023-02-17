These Tights Have a Game-Changing Comfy Feature That Makes Them Feel Like Leggings

Hint: It’s all in the waistband.

Published on February 17, 2023

Opaque Tights Have a Game-Changing Feature
Winter is still underway, and that means tights are in heavy rotation in my wardrobe. I’ve always loved wearing tights and actually look forward to dropping temperatures so I can slip on a pair. As a kid, I frequently chose tights with heart or star prints, or fun colors. This love has carried over to adulthood, though the search for cute tights that actually fit my curvy 5-foot frame (well, 4-foot-11 and three-quarters, but who’s counting) has narrowed somewhat.

While I have added heart fishnets, bright pink tights, and more to my wardrobe in recent years, the perfect opaque black tights have eluded me. They’ve always been too long, too compressive, too sheer. None, as Goldilocks might say, were just right. And then I discovered No Nonsense Yoga Waistband Blackout Tights

In the wrong-fitting pair of tights, my waist and stomach just kind of blossom out over the top, but that’s not the case with the No Nonsense tights. Designed with a wide yoga waistband that’s super comfortable and completely conforms to my curves, the fit feels similar to my favorite pairs of Lululemon and Athleta leggings. I actually bought black opaque tights from five different brands on Amazon to test which would fit and feel the best, and No Nonsense won by a landslide.

No nonsense womens Yoga Waistband Blackout Tights

Amazon

Shop now: $17–$21; amazon.com

The wide waistband on the tights doesn’t squeeze or dig into my skin, and it also stays put throughout the day, instead of sliding down like some other tights tend to do. The three sizes — small/medium, medium/large, and large/extra large — fit a variety of body types. (The medium/large is exactly the right fit for me.) I love the stretchy nylon fabric, which is 70 denier (the unit of measuring thickness of individual fibers; the higher the number, the thicker the fabric), making the tights perfectly opaque and thick enough to keep my legs warm even in 30- and 40-degree temperatures. Plus, the no-seam silhouette virtually disappears under dresses, no matter how lightweight they may be. I tested this with everything from cotton poplin to sequined mesh with the same invisible result.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have left the tights five-star ratings, raving that they’re “absolutely the best tights ever” and “did not create any rolls.” Others pointed to the tights being “flattering,” “excellent quality,” and “comfortable for all-day wear.” 

I know that my legs are not only warm thanks to the No Nonsense Yoga Waistband Blackout Tights, but happy, too. Choose from an all black three-pack, or get a little more adventurous with a wine/navy/black combo, available starting at $17 on Amazon.

