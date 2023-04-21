Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $11 Firming Body Cream for "Wrinkly" Thighs and "Crepey" Skin

Some saw results in just two weeks.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Body Cream
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

My face care routine is, by some standards, elaborate. As for my body care routine, however? Indisputably lacking. Like many people, I’m turned off by the slick, greasy film that body cream often imparts. Ego, weather permitting, I simply swaddle myself in turtlenecks, which, conveniently, conceal my skin’s symptoms of neglect: dryness, uneven tone, and, as I’ve noticed over the last year, a bit less firmness than it’d been in my twenties.

The Nivea Skin Firming Toning Gel Body Cream is the shopper-loved solution to all my woes. Its cooling, non-greasy feel and fast-to-work skin-tightening formula make it the problem solver I didn’t realize existed. Though it sounds almost too good to be true, Nivea’s cream boasts an impressive 4.3-star rating at Amazon, corroborated by thousands of satisfied shopper reviews. 

Nivea Skin Firming & Toning Gel Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $13); amazon.com

The Nivea Skin Firming Body Gel Cream is a highly hydrating, skin-tightening solution for lackluster, dehydrated skin. The fast-absorbing formula has a cooling effect that’s perfect for the hot and sweaty months ahead. Reminiscent of a water cream, this formula also proves perfect for people who share my disdain for heavy body butters. Per Nivea, you’ll see results in as little as two weeks. Twice-daily slatering over “targeted areas,” like the “buttocks, thighs, and stomach” delivers noticeably firmer-looking skin. 

Key ingredients include hydrating glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture from the surrounding air and locks it into skin. From a skin-tightening standpoint, you’ll find a curated blend of science-backed firming ingredients. Namely, CoQ10, which studies have shown firms skin and fades the appearance of wrinkles (ciao, chest lines!) and lotus extract, which shows similar promises.

Shopper accolades for Nivia’s Firming Body Cream offer all the incentive I need to try the product for myself. One shopper calls the moisturizer “magic” after noticing that their “wrinkly” thighs appeared smoother in only four days. “I wish I could give it a 10-star [rating]” they share, along with before and after images. Another 69-year-old shopper with “dry, mature skin” swears the moisturizer smoothed their “crepey” skin, noting “instant” skin-plumping after their very first use. Yet another shopper, who says they’ve tried “several” body-toning creams with little success, says Nivea’s is the “first” to deliver results — and within a mere two weeks of daily use, they report. Finally, a “middle-aged” shopper notes “lifted” skin on their chest after struggling with sagging skin along their breast area. The shopper adds that the cream faded fine lines on their chest, too. 

For a cooling, skin-firming formula that delivers firmer skin in as little as two weeks, shop the $11 Nivea Skin Firming Toning Gel Body Cream.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Universally Flattering Wedding Guest Dress Can Be Worn 10+ Ways, and Itâs on Sale for $50 at Amazon
This Universally Flattering Wedding Guest Dress Can Be Worn 10+ Ways, and It’s on Sale for $50 at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Walking in Camo-Print Leggings
Jennifer Garner Always Wears These Comfy Leggings From a Celeb-Loved Brand, and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Convinced My 57-Year-Old Mom to Try This Serum From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Related Articles
Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Two Women Apply Face Cream Smiling Lead
My 56-Year-Old Mom and 76-Year-Old Grandma Have Been Using This $8 Hydrating Face Cream Since the ‘90s
Best Selling Amazon Romper
Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now
Best Acne Body Washes
The 8 Best Acne Body Washes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Marisa Tomei Relies on This Easy Hair Crayon for Concealing Grays â and Itâs 30% Off for âInStyleâ Readers
Marisa Tomei’s Secret Weapon for Concealing Gray Hair Is 30% Off for InStyle Readers Only
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
Shoppers in their late 60s say they use this hyaluronic acid-filled body lotion "from head to toe every day"
A Body Butter That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin "Smooth and Firm" Is on Sale — but Only for 2 Days
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Erborian BB Cream
66-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Lightweight BB Cream “Transforms” Wrinkled Skin