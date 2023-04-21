Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $11 Firming Body Cream for "Wrinkly" Thighs and "Crepey" Skin

My face care routine is, by some standards, elaborate. As for my body care routine, however? Indisputably lacking. Like many people, I’m turned off by the slick, greasy film that body cream often imparts. Ego, weather permitting, I simply swaddle myself in turtlenecks, which, conveniently, conceal my skin’s symptoms of neglect: dryness, uneven tone, and, as I’ve noticed over the last year, a bit less firmness than it’d been in my twenties.

The Nivea Skin Firming Toning Gel Body Cream is the shopper-loved solution to all my woes. Its cooling, non-greasy feel and fast-to-work skin-tightening formula make it the problem solver I didn’t realize existed. Though it sounds almost too good to be true, Nivea’s cream boasts an impressive 4.3-star rating at Amazon, corroborated by thousands of satisfied shopper reviews.

The Nivea Skin Firming Body Gel Cream is a highly hydrating, skin-tightening solution for lackluster, dehydrated skin. The fast-absorbing formula has a cooling effect that’s perfect for the hot and sweaty months ahead. Reminiscent of a water cream, this formula also proves perfect for people who share my disdain for heavy body butters. Per Nivea, you’ll see results in as little as two weeks. Twice-daily slatering over “targeted areas,” like the “buttocks, thighs, and stomach” delivers noticeably firmer-looking skin.

Key ingredients include hydrating glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture from the surrounding air and locks it into skin. From a skin-tightening standpoint, you’ll find a curated blend of science-backed firming ingredients. Namely, CoQ10, which studies have shown firms skin and fades the appearance of wrinkles (ciao, chest lines!) and lotus extract, which shows similar promises.

Shopper accolades for Nivia’s Firming Body Cream offer all the incentive I need to try the product for myself. One shopper calls the moisturizer “magic” after noticing that their “wrinkly” thighs appeared smoother in only four days. “I wish I could give it a 10-star [rating]” they share, along with before and after images. Another 69-year-old shopper with “dry, mature skin” swears the moisturizer smoothed their “crepey” skin, noting “instant” skin-plumping after their very first use. Yet another shopper, who says they’ve tried “several” body-toning creams with little success, says Nivea’s is the “first” to deliver results — and within a mere two weeks of daily use, they report. Finally, a “middle-aged” shopper notes “lifted” skin on their chest after struggling with sagging skin along their breast area. The shopper adds that the cream faded fine lines on their chest, too.

