This $6 Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated, Baby Soft Skin

Body creams are essential in my daily skincare routine, and I am very particular about what makes for a quality body butter. For starters, it has to be moisturizing. I spend five minutes every day massaging lotion and creams into my skin, so it has to provide hydration that lasts all day without the need for reapplication. I like the scent to be fresh, not overbearing, and to leave skin looking radiant and dry patch-free. So when it comes to achieving 24-hour moisture and baby-soft skin, my go-to for years has been Nivea's Cocoa Butter Body Cream with Deep Nourishing Serum.

The body butter's creamy formula is enriched with cocoa butter and vitamin E to deliver intense moisture for up to 48 hours. It targets dry skin to lock in moisture and gives skin a noticeably smoother texture. It's also quick-absorbing, making the butter non-oily and fast-acting.

When I get out of the shower, I first apply this body butter while my skin is still a bit damp to really lock in moisture. My skin feels supple and smooth without that greasy film that other lotions leave behind. By the next time I shower, my skin feels just as moisturized as it did when I initially put the lotion on. I can put my clothes on immediately after application, too, without having them covered in oil spots. It has also been a savior when it comes to my random dry patches. All my dry patch flare-ups are gone within 48 hours when I switch back to this body cream. It’s become such a household staple, I’ve even caught my boyfriend dipping into my Nivea stash from time to time.

I’m not the only one who loves this Nivea pick, either: Over 14,500 Amazon shoppers have also given the moisturizing body cream a five-star rating. One shopper with sensitive skin "fell in love" with the body cream, saying that it "isn't greasy or heavy feeling at all" and the "smell [is light] so you can still wear your favorite perfumes." Another reviewer shared that the cream is "thick enough to be used in moderate winter conditions, but not so heavy that it couldn't be used in summer." The same reviewer also said the butter "does not sit on the skin or leave a weird residue." And one shopper who experiences dry, flaky skin year-round said the lotion puts moisture back into their skin and is left "feeling smooth and hydrated for at least 24 hours."

