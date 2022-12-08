I Wear These Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots for 12+ Hours a Day in the Winter

I'm someone who’s always on the go. Whether I'm racing from point A to B around Los Angeles, or running through a terminal to catch a flight, I need quality footwear that's not only durable to keep up with my busy lifestyle, but doesn't compromise on style, either. That’s where the Nisolo Dari Commuter Boot comes in.

The Nisolo boots check off all the boxes of any fashion lover when it comes to style, comfort, and quality. Made out of sustainable leather (certified by the Leather Working Group), the stylish boots are waterproof and have a slip-resistant 2.5-inch heel. They’re available in five colors including black, tan, and white and sizes 5 to 11, including half sizes.

It's clear that no details were overlooked with the design of the Nisolo Dari Commuter Boot. On any given weekday, I'm on my feet for over 12 hours a day, and the boots’ shock-absorbing, memory foam insoles have been a sigh of relief for my feet, providing comfort and support throughout my day. Not to mention, the breathable, waterproof leather upper makes them perfect to wear no matter what the weather. While the boots usually cost $240, they’re on sale starting at $180 right now.

The Dari Commuter Boot also lives up to its name. The durable rubber heel caps give these leather ankle boots a lot of mileage with no visible wear. Los Angeles may be known for its bumper to bumper traffic, but I commute to work on foot, clocking in over three miles a day, which have put the boots to the test. Not only are my pair of the Nisolo boots still in fantastic shape, but my feet haven't had a single blister, either.

Plus, with its minimal, but flattering design, the Dari Commuter Boot also easily compliments your wardrobe, whether you're doing errands around town or out for date night. For a more casual, dressed down look, I've paired them with jeans, or with a dress and leather jacket for an evening look.

All in all, the Dari Commuter Boot has never failed me while on the go. Whether I'm commuting during a rainy day in Los Angeles or battling the snow in New York City, my feet not only stay warm but dry all winter. Grab your own pair at Nisolo while they’re still on sale.

