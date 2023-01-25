Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack

Even those who were initially "skeptical" are sold on this best-seller.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on January 25, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo:

Getty Images

We’re all about showing some back in 2023. Anne Hathaway recently stunned in a spaghetti strap mini dress, while Kendall Jenner opted for a chained halter gown. Speaking of backless fashion moments, we can’t forget about Florence Pugh’s show-stopping 2022 Valentino ‘fit. There’s just one problem with low-back styles; they make wearing traditional bras with straps nearly impossible. Fortunately, I found the perfect fix: Nippies nipple covers.  

The Nippies nipple covers have over 21,000 five-star ratings and replace bras by using two “skin-like” silicone rounds. Simply choose between two sizes and five color options. Apply one round per breast, wear them for up to 12 hours, and enjoy a smooth, strapless finish. 

Nippies Nipple Covers

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Not only do the stickies eliminate bra straps, but they are so comfortable and supportive that shoppers are ditching their bras left and right. One reviewer hasn’t worn a bra “in years,” as the covers “[don’t] budge.” Another was “skeptical” about going bra-free but said they were convinced “within seconds of application,” since they “stay on all day.” 

These nipple covers are also sweat- and water-resistant, making them suitable for wearing during workouts and under swimsuits. An Amazon shopper wore these in the dead of summer and was “shook” by their staying power, while another even used Nippies when swimming; both were impressed by their gripping ability.     

I own these nipple covers myself, and I can attest to the above reviews; Nippies nipple covers are uncomplicated and give me total style freedom. But what I love most is the painless removal process. When it’s time to take them off, I peel the covers back without pulling or tugging. I then wash stickies with soap and warm water and store them in their case. I’ve owned the same pair of Nippies nipple covers for about a year, and they’re still going strong.   

Whether you’re a nipple cover devotee or are new to the style hack, Nippies nipple covers need to be on your radar. Shop the versatile and effective covers below and say au revoir to bra straps.  

Nippies Nipple Covers

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

