I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of

Earlier this month, I attended the Tony Awards, where the best of Broadway gathered and everyone dressed to impress. But I have a secret to spill — I went bra-free to the black-tie event. Sure, we’re about 10 years into the Free the Nipple movement and stars wear see-through attire just about every single day, but I still feel more confident and secure when wearing a traditional bra. That is, until I tried Nippies Nipple Covers.

The reusable silicone pasties start at $20 and come in five skin-like shades, including coco, a medium brown, tan caramel, and fair cremé. They’re available in two sizes, small and large, which fit A to C cups and D+ cups, respectively. Their best feature, though, is the strong adhesive grip — the cups glue to your skin (in a gentle, non-irritating way) and stay put for up to 12 hours. No matter your activity of choice, whether that’s heading to the gym, going for a swim, or attending your best friend’s wedding, the pasties won’t budge or peel off. I would know; I wore the Nippies Nipple Covers for 10 hours during the accolade-filled night.



As soon as I applied the pasties, I fell in love with this genius clothing hack. They created a supportive and smooth look without any sheen or light reflection. This may not seem like a big deal, but it is when you want nipple covers that discreetly blend in with your natural complexion. The round stickies also felt incredibly comfortable the entire evening, whether I was congratulating winners or parading around the afterparty. I even forgot I was wearing the pasties, almost falling asleep in them once I got home, giving uncomfortable strapless bras a run for their money.

But Nippies Nipple Covers aren’t only perfect for star-studded galas; in fact, Kate Hudson said she carries her own nipple covers “everywhere.” So whether you opt for a backless sundress, transparent top, summer camisole, or plunging neckline, you have the perfect alternative. In other words, if a regular bra won’t cut it, Nippies Nipple Covers will.



These tiny-but-mighty stickies don’t only provide a do-it-all solution, but they are also painless to remove. While most boob tape and gummy substitutes tug and pull at the end of the day, Nippies Nipple Covers unfasten with ease. Pro tip: remove the pasties slowly and carefully, and you’ll escape scathed free. Once done, rinse off the rounds with a bit of soap and water, lay them out to dry, and store them back in their provided box. I’ve followed this simple process each time I’ve worn my Nippies Nipple Covers (which is 10 times and counting, now), reverting them back to a like-new state.

If you’ve never worn pasties or have had similar options fail you in the past, you may be wondering if Nippies Nipple Covers are even necessary. Take it from a fashion editor who has tried just about everything: you need them, and the fact that they’re currently the number one best-selling breast petals at Amazon proves it.



