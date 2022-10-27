We can all name 10 different ways to remove hair – from razors to wax to lazors – but regrowing it remains something of a mystery to many. Despite The Cleveland Clinic indicating that 50 percent of women can expect to experience thinning hair, as well as those linking Covid to hair loss, it’s still a topic we tiptoe around. Luckily, actress Alyssa Milano opened the conversation when she shared on Twitter that not only did she, like many, experience thinning hair post-Covid, but that she had found a few effective remedies, including regrowth shampoo brand Nioxin.

Milano shared that Nioxin’s shampoo and conditioner were a tremendous help when it came to achieving thicker hair. While she didn’t specify which ones, many are popular amongst Amazon shoppers, including the brand’s System One shampoo, which is on sale for just $17 at Amazon right now.

Nioxin breaks their products into systems, creating formulas designed for specific hair types. System One is meant for natural hair (meaning untreated and uncolored) with light thinning. This shampoo helps you achieve thicker hair by getting down to the hair follicle, removing residue and buildup without overstripping essential oils. It’s a detoxifying cleanser that provides a true deep clean and, when paired with the System One’s conditioner and scalp treatment, strengthens your natural hair while increasing the overall volume.

Not only is the shampoo stylist-approved and an award-winner for 16 years in a row, but it’s also a customer-favorite, too. The entire system has more than 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and the shampoo alone has 600 positive ratings from many shoppers who saw near-immediate results. One customer who had been using the product for a week only said that it kept their hair, “from falling out as much,” adding that they had noticed it, “growing back.” And another, who switched from Nioxin to a drugstore shampoo while waiting for their restock, said that their hairdresser noticed a difference, writing that without it, their “hair had lost its shine and looked dull and dry,” confirming that the System One shampoo made their hair “look better.”

One 68-year-old shopper who said they used the shampoo for 10 years credits the brand for their healthy hair, writing, “I can honestly say that the Nioxin is the only reason I have any hair or don't have very, very thin hair. I have gray hair, it is healthy, relatively thick and most important, I have it!” And another customer who has been using the shampoo just as long notes that it came recommended by their stylist. “My hairstylist recommended Nioxin over 10 years ago, and I won’t use any other shampoo or conditioner. [It] keeps the scalp clean and promotes circulation [without drying] out your hair.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a solution to thinning hair, grab Nioxin’s celebrity- and customer-approved shampoo while it’s on sale at Amazon.