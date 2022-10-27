The Alyssa Milano-Approved Shampoo That 68-Year-Olds Say Keeps Their Hair "Thick" Is on Sale for $17

Hundreds of Amazon customers love it.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Alyssa Milano Anti-Thinning Shampoo Is 40% Off at Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images

We can all name 10 different ways to remove hair – from razors to wax to lazors – but regrowing it remains something of a mystery to many. Despite The Cleveland Clinic indicating that 50 percent of women can expect to experience thinning hair, as well as those linking Covid to hair loss, it’s still a topic we tiptoe around. Luckily, actress Alyssa Milano opened the conversation when she shared on Twitter that not only did she, like many, experience thinning hair post-Covid, but that she had found a few effective remedies, including regrowth shampoo brand Nioxin

Milano shared that Nioxin’s shampoo and conditioner were a tremendous help when it came to achieving thicker hair. While she didn’t specify which ones, many are popular amongst Amazon shoppers, including the brand’s System One shampoo, which is on sale for just $17 at Amazon right now.

Nioxin System 1 Cleanser Shampoo

 Courtesy of Ulta

Shop now: $17 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Nioxin breaks their products into systems, creating formulas designed for specific hair types. System One is meant for natural hair (meaning untreated and uncolored) with light thinning. This shampoo helps you achieve thicker hair by getting down to the hair follicle, removing residue and buildup without overstripping essential oils. It’s a detoxifying cleanser that provides a true deep clean and, when paired with the System One’s conditioner and scalp treatment, strengthens your natural hair while increasing the overall volume. 

Not only is the shampoo stylist-approved and an award-winner for 16 years in a row, but it’s also a customer-favorite, too. The entire system has more than 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and the shampoo alone has 600 positive ratings from many shoppers who saw near-immediate results. One customer who had been using the product for a week only said that it kept their hair, “from falling out as much,” adding that they had noticed it, “growing back.” And another, who switched from Nioxin to a drugstore shampoo while waiting for their restock, said that their hairdresser noticed a difference, writing that without it, their “hair had lost its shine and looked dull and dry,” confirming that the System One shampoo made their hair “look better.”

One 68-year-old shopper who said they used the shampoo for 10 years credits the brand for their healthy hair, writing, “I can honestly say that the Nioxin is the only reason I have any hair or don't have very, very thin hair. I have gray hair, it is healthy, relatively thick and most important, I have it!” And another customer who has been using the shampoo just as long notes that it came recommended by their stylist. “My hairstylist recommended Nioxin over 10 years ago, and I won’t use any other shampoo or conditioner. [It] keeps the scalp clean and promotes circulation [without drying] out your hair.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a solution to thinning hair, grab Nioxin’s celebrity- and customer-approved shampoo while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Related Articles
Hair Growth product deal one-off
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
Olaplex Kit Sale
Olaplex's Essentials Kit Has Everything You Need to Strengthen Your Hair — and It's on Sale for $25
Biotin Shampoo Deal
Shoppers Losing “Gobs” of Hair Turn to This Thickening Shampoo, and Now It’s on Sale
Kur Nail Polish
Shoppers Say This Probiotic-Infused Nail Mask Is “Nothing Short of a Miracle” for Weak, Damaged Nails
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Deals
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Hair Dryer Discount
Even Hair Stylists Approve of This "Very Effective" and "Gentle" Blow Dryer That's Nearly 50% Off on Amazon
Editor-loved Amazon Beauty Haul Sale deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
The Olaplex Conditioner Shoppers Call a âMiracleâ for Damaged Hair Is Topping Amazonâs Charts This Week
The Olaplex Conditioner Shoppers Call a “Miracle” for Damaged Hair Is Topping Amazon’s Charts This Week
This Nail Strengthening Treatment Completely Transformed My Brittle Nails in Just One Week
This Strengthening Treatment Completely Transformed My Brittle Nails in Just One Week
BosleyMD Hair-Growth Treatment Deal
The Regrowth Treatment That Has “a Noticeable Effect” on Thinning Hair “After Only a Month” Is Now $32
Amika Dry Shampoo
The Top-Rated Dry Shampoo That Lets Shoppers “Go a Full Week Between Washes” Is Now $21
Nicole Kidman Vegamour on Sale
This Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Shampoo Is 20% Off Until Tonight
Color Wow Concealer PEAS
This On-Sale Root Concealer From a Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand “Covers Grays Perfectly,” Shoppers Say
PD: Drybar Roundup
This Editor-Approved Blow Dry Brush for Salon-Quality Blowouts Is Marked Down for 1 More Day
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Alopecia Hair Loss Products
I'm a Beauty Editor With Alopecia, and I Rely on These 5 Non-Prescription Products to Make My Hair Look Fuller